Jaguar makes a comeback to music with new collabo [Watch]

The song titled Nitume is a gospel rendition, different from the type of music he does. According to Jaguar, the song is intended to spread peace and love.

Ambassada is not new in the music industry, having produced a number of hits including Take me and Inkane.

Nitume has since accumulated over 2K views on YouTube with the number going up by the minute.

Jaguar had sought to retain his seat in Starehe constituency but did not get the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, instead, Simon Mbugua flew the party flag in the polls.

“The people of Starehe were denied their democratic right to go to the ballot again for the nominations and choose their leader. The party decided to carry out opinion polls to decide whom to award the nomination certificate and it has been done,” Jaguar lamented after being denied the party ticket.

Mbugua however did not succeed in the race as he was defeated by Jubilee’s Amos Mwago who accumulated 50,787 votes against Mbugua’s 35,548 in an election which was hotly contested.

Jaguar and President elect William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Jaguar has however been active in campaigning for the deputy president who was declared president elect after tallying of the results at the Bomas of Kenya.

Jaguar congratulated his party leader saying he had showed him a perfect example of the results of hard work.