Jivu Music release their anticapted collabo featuring Blinky Bill

The song titled ‘Daily’ is from their extended play (EP) with Magaa dubbed ‘MAJI’.

The single ‘Daily’ is a modern and uplifting Afro-Fused soundtrack piece, with subtle piano melodies and overt horn rhythm that builds strength and power to a rousing finish.

It is a dense, calmly fantastical ode to the hardworking person who is relentlessly chasing their dreams.

The song will be released to all music streaming platforms on October 28, 2022 but is currently available for streaming on Boomplay.

Jivu are slowly cementing their name in the Afro-fusion music genre having other singles such as Nakufeel, Wangu and Wangari.

For collaborations, the duo has worked with legendary singer Suzzana Owiyo and Mbithi.

Blinky Bill on the other hand is a talented multi-instrumentalist who has had a blissful career in the music industry.