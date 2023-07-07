The multi-award-winning singer says unlike 15-20 years ago in her prime when musicians really had to know how to sing, today’s musicians are “all about the vibes and the looks.”
Juliana: Today’s musicians are all about vibes not vocals
Juliana Kanyomozi gave her verdict on the new generation of Ugandan singers. She thinks most of them, even the most successful, have much of their focus on how they look and their public image, but not so much on their singing talent.
“I think they are more concerned about how they look… the way they dress, their body shape and maybe having a great beat,” Kanyomozi said in a recent interview when asked about her views of today’s music talent in the country.
The 42 year old says however, that this might be partly driven by a generational change in fans' interests.
“Every generation has something that works for it,” she said.
“For us, when we came around, you just had to know how to sing. There was no other way. But today, the interest is different and I think we just have to let them be.”
For the old school music fans who might feel disappointed in the younger crop of artists; Kanyomozi urges them to be respectful and “try not pull anybody down.”
In August last year, after going off radar for nearly a decade, Kanyomozi held a mega comeback concert at the Kampala Serena, where she proved once again that as a former leading female R&B and AfroBeat singer, she was still a force to reckon with in the music industry.
