Juliana: Today’s musicians are all about vibes not vocals

“I think they are more concerned about how they look… the way they dress, their body shape and maybe having a great beat,” Kanyomozi said in a recent interview when asked about her views of today’s music talent in the country.

The 42 year old says however, that this might be partly driven by a generational change in fans' interests.

“Every generation has something that works for it,” she said.

“For us, when we came around, you just had to know how to sing. There was no other way. But today, the interest is different and I think we just have to let them be.”

For the old school music fans who might feel disappointed in the younger crop of artists; Kanyomozi urges them to be respectful and “try not pull anybody down.”