Juma Jux gets cosy with Huddah Monroe in 'Simuachi' video

On Monday, May 16, 2022, the Huddah cosmetics CEO took her official Instagram page to alert her fans that she had been featured in Juma Jux’s new song. She went on to ask her over 2.3 million follower to go and stream the song on YouTube.

“Huyu HUSBAND? SIMUACHI!!! go stream @juma_jux new music …. #SIMUACHI! on all platforms,” Huddah said.

Juma Jux pours his heart out to Huddah Monroe in 'Simuachi' video Pulse Live Kenya

The Simuachi music video was officially released on Monday, following a successful listening party that was held at Beach Kidimbwi in Dar es Salaam.

South Africa-based Ugandan Businessman Zari the Boss Lady was among those who graced the premiere of ‘Simuachi’ at Beach Kidimbwi.

In Simuachi, Juma sings about how he has fallen in love with this particular lady and he is not leaving her anytime soon.

Playing the character of Jux’s new catch Ms Monroe gets cosy with the singer to bring the lyrics in the song to life.

“Hello my beautiful fans, Finally #SIMUACHI video is out now. Video Directed by: @director_ivantz Click the link in bio to watch. Tag your friends. #AfricanBoy #KingOfHearts ❤️🌹.

“#simuachi music video OUT NOW Click the link in my bio @huddahthebosschick 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 you killed it,” Juma Jux said while drumming support to his new video.

Juma and Huddah have been friends for quite some time now. In June 2021, Juma acquired a brand new Mercedes Benz nicknamed Huddah.

“Finally…New family member i call her “HUDDAH” #MyLife video link in my bio #AfricanBoy” shared Juma Jux

Jux named his car Huddah months after he was rumoured to be dating the Kenyan socialite Ms Huddah Monroe.

In January 2020, Jux and Huddah raised eyebrows after they were spotted together on a vacation in Zanzibar.