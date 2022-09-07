Justin Bieber opens up on why he canceled his world tour again

The pop star who performed in Rio, Brazil on Sunday, September 4, 2022 said on his Instagram stories: “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed in Roc in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil."

It is after the performance that the star realized he had overworked himself and opted to put his health first thus forcing him to stall the performances.

“After getting off the stage, exhaustion overtook me and I realized I had to make my health the priority right now. So I am going to take a break from touring for the time being. I am going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better,” the Stay singer stated.

In June 2022 Bieber informed his fans of his struggle with the debilitating disease, to the surprise of many.

The 28-year-old was forced to bring to a stall his tour after being diagnosed with the neurological condition that left him suffering facial paralysis.

In a video message posted on his social media platforms, the pop star showed how the virus had paralyzed part of his face.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a painful rash around the ear, on the face, or on the mouth. It occurs when the Varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head.