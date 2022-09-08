Justina Syokau 2020 releases new song congratulating president elect William Ruto [Watch]

The song titled Pongezi Ruto talks about the president elects traits and why according to Syokau he deserves the top seat.

The singer in her song describes Ruto’s victory as one ordained by God adding that the combination of William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua was going to deliver to Kenyans.

The song has since garnered over 3,000 views on YouTube and has received mixed reactions with some applauding the songs and others castigating the song.

Benedict Mutunga A very good song...May God bless our country Kenya. Justina Syokau athimika muno

Winfreda GetegaKeep up the good work.. take all criticism positively and March on in Grace to Triumph. I you

Rehema Kibwana I really like this lady and her song’

Dennis K Musyoka Big up to whoever dressed madam 2020, she is soo descen

Eunice Mwongeli Congratulations Justina 4 ua good song may God bless u b overwhelmed by the love of God still gives u wisdom, patience and courage were u become weary b strength my sister

Rhoda Wavinya Lakini Justina usisahau ulikuwa unacampagnia baba ,,,sawa yaliondwele sipite

Justina Syokau Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto's swearing-in day declared a public holiday

The Assumption of the Office of the President Committee on Tuesday issued updates regarding preparations to swear in President-elect William Ruto.

The chair of the committee Joseph Kinyua said that Ruto's swearing in ceremony will take place at Kasarani stadium on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Kinyua said that the day has been declared a public holiday in accordance with the Constitution.

Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony is set to gobble up Sh200 million in taxpayer money.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the National Treasury, the money has already been allocated to the Office of the President.

Some of the money caters for decoration, logistics, suppliers, entertainment and other costs.