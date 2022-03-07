Khaligraph Jones finally releases new album after 4-year wait by fans

In the 17-track Album Papa Jones has featured; Alikiba, Prince Indah, Mejja, Blackway, Rudeboy, Adasa, Kev the Topic, Scar, Xenia Manasseh, and Dax.

In a statement shared on his social media handles, Invisible Currency has been unveiled after four years of dropping singles and collaborations.

“4 years later, we are finally Live on Boomplay… lets run up the streams, Invisible Currency 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. lets gooo #respecttheogs,” shared Khaligraph Jones.

Khaligraph Jones finally releases new album invisible Currency Pulse Live Kenya

Tanzanian singer and Kings Records CEO Alikiba who has been featured on track number 9, jot down a congratulatory message, saying he is happy to be part of the project.

“Congratulations Papa Jones, happy to be part of this project! track no.9! Go stream the album out now. #InvisibleCurrency,” Alikiba wrote.

In the album, the rapper has featured Kenya’s Ohangla singer Prince Indah on track number 5 'Ateri Dala', singer Adasa on 'Maombi ya Mama', Mejja on 'Kamnyweso' and Blackway on 'Am on the Move'.

Nigerian singer Rudeboy of the famous PSquare duo appears on track number 13 'Ride for You', Xenniah Manaseh on 'How we do', Kev the Topic on 'Inner Peace', Scar Mkadinali of the Wakadinali group is on track number 11 (Tsunami) while Dax is on 'Hiroshima'.

Khaligraph Jones flying high the Kenyan flag

Jones' debut studio album, Point of No Return, was released in 2014. Before the year was over, he followed the album quickly with Autograph, a collection of previously released tracks.

In 2015 he released a mixtape called Eff Off.

In 2018, he released his second Album Testimony 1990. He also released a Mixtape called The Take Over.

In January 2020, Papa Jones won the best Hip Hop act at Sound City MVP Awards that were held at Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

In October, 2018, the Yego hit-maker was crowned Best Rap Act of the Year at the fifth edition of the Annual African Muzik Magazine Awards 2018 (Afrimma) that was held at House of Blues in Dallas, Texas.