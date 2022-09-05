Kanye West declares Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ best song in music history

Born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, the Nigerian singer and songwriter collaborated with Elizabeth Otedola Temiloluwa, better known as Temi on the song, whose video has 105 million plus views on YouTube.

'Essence' is one of the jams on Wizkid’s fourth studio album 'Made In Lagos’, which was released in 2020.

The album, which has 14 tracks saw the 32-year-old crooner collaborate with Burna Boy on 'Ginger'.

'Essence' became the official summer track of 2021, topping the billboard chart following a remix featuring Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.

Released in 2020, the ballad has scooped multiple nominations at prestigious award ceremonies, including the Grammys and BET, where it bagged a gong for Best Collaboration.

In February, it won an award in the outstanding music video category at the 2022 edition of the NAACP Image Awards.

It was also recently certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after selling over 500,000 copies in the US, a first for any African song.

In July of 2021, the song was announced as the first Nigerian song to feature on the Billboard Hot 100 and the third from Africa.