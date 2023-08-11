The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
'Katunge' disappears after joining university & 7 other fresh hits this week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHot&Fresh: Here are 7 new releases in East Africa this week

#PulseHot&Fresh
#PulseHot&Fresh

East Africa's musical landscape continues to resonate with innovation and creativity as the region unleashes a wave of fresh and captivating sounds this week.

From soul-stirring melodies to genre-defying rhythms, the latest musical offerings are a testament to the boundless talents that are reshaping the soundscape of the region

Here are the top 7 songs released this week.

Kenyan sensational duo Vijana Barubaru has once again released a new jam that is gonna keep their fans on their toes. The new jam 'Katunge' features Shad Mziki.

This song tells the story of a girl, Katunge, that leaves her village with the help of her village people to go and seek higher education in the city.

She, unfortunately, has never come back. Her failure to return is under unknown circumstances. The persona asks in the song, 'Katunge, where did you go?'

Kenyan singer and Genge rapper, Mejja has released a new audio hit music song titled 'Weh Decide.'

'Weh Decide' showcases Mejja’s signature rap skills and clever wordplay

Kenyan Comedian Cartoon has released yet another song that has left people talking.

Cartoon's new song 'Letter from mum,' tells a relatable and touching story, reminding us of the precious moments we share with our loved ones.

Tanzanian singer and songwriter captures her beloved fans attention with a brand new pleasing sound 'Follow.'

This masterpiece deserves a prominent spot on your playlist if you appreciate exceptional music, especially Amapiano sound.

Marioo, a Tanzanian recording artist, singer, and songwriter quickly rising in the industry, has blessed his listeners with a new love tune 'Sing'

In the song, Marioo is praising his girlfriend Paulah Kajala, confessing that her beauty makes him sing

'Una Shida Gani,' is a catchy and upbeat song by Kenyan artist KRG The Don and Tanzanian rapper Darassa.

The song showcases the talents and styles of both musicians. It has a dancehall vibe and a catchy chorus that invites listeners to join the party and forget their troubles.

Kenyan-US based rapper Nonini has released a remix to his acclaimed 'Keroro' tune released 10 years ago.

The remix features Ntemi to deliver a flowing and real Genge tone!

Lynet Okumu
