KayCyy Pluto nominated for new accolade, days after Grammy recognition

Authors:

Timothy Mwachia Pulse Contributor

Find out how to vote for KayCyy Pluto to win new award after he received a Grammy Recognition for his performance on Kanye West's Hurricane

Kenyan-born, US-based musician KayCyy, has been nominated for 2022 XXL Freshman 10th Spot, days after bagging a Grammy Recognition.

Real name Mark Makora Mbogo, KayCyy will be going against 98 other recognized hip hop acts in the United States for a chance to feature on the cover of the New York hip hop magazine.

The coveted 10th spot issue highlights 10 musicians considered as the year's top artists to watch. XXL's Freshmen list has a history of showcasing unknown/underground rappers, as well as artists considered to be on the rise.

KayCyy is nominated as the only East African artiste on the list and may very well make history as the region's first ever to be featured on the coveted list. Fans are allowed to vote hourly for their favourite artiste.

Some XXL Freshmen who have global-scale careers include Coi Leray, Iggy Azelia, J. Cole, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar, Travi$ Scott, Kid Cudi, Wale, B.o.B, Asher Roth, Lupe Fiasco and Plies.

The news comes just days after KayCyy received the Grammy accolade for his contribution to Kanye West’s Hurricane. The song, which featured on West’s 10th studio album Donda, was recognized as The Best Melodic Rap Song of 2022.

The rapper was born in September 1997 in Kenya and later moved to Minnesota, US, with his parents at the age of 9.

He began his career in 2016 after signing to producer Reefa’s Alive Records. He has released five mixtapes.

KayCyy also has two albums to his name, Patient Enough and Ups & Downs released in 2020 and 2021 respectively. He is working on his third studio album, Who Is KayCyy, which is slated to be released this year [2022].

Throughout his career, the rapper has worked with hip hop heavy weights like Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, and Travis Scott.

Apart from Hurricane, KayCyy heavily contributed in the production and songwriting on West’s Donda, including the tracks Wash Us In Blood and Keep My Spirit Alive.

KayCyy and West met in 2019 thanks to record executive Abu ‘’Bu’’ Thiam who acted as the bridge to their friendship. The two rappers have since been working together and are, at the time of this report, both being managed by Bu. As of now, KayCyy is under a joint contract with Bu’s BuVision and West’s YZY SND labels.

The 2022 Freshman entries mark its 15th anniversary and the celebration is set to be held soon.

Timothy Mwachia Timothy Mwachia Timothy Mwachia is a young journalist interested in writing about entertainment and lifestyle. He has contributed news articles at Daily Rap Facts and The Dope Way and he's obsessed with knowledge - "I've got a thing for watching documentaries, reading and writing," he says. Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

