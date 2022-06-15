Kenyan multidimensional hyphenate Kuiyu is returning after his two year hiatus from the music echelons, and ready to churn out inexorable vibes this mid-year.
New music alert: Kuiyu to drop single 'Dizzy' this Friday
'Dizzy' is the second single off Kuiyu's album, “In Between”
As the sun goes into a summer solstice, Kuiyu will be unveiling his latest body of work “In Between” to the world on July 8, 2022.
In his own words, the album is created for the beautiful, the bold, and the brazen – quintessentially an entire reset following the COVID-19 pandemic seizure of the globe. “IN BTWN is about journeying through all of me, tripping through the greyness, marrying my blacks and whites while taking it easy with every new discover” Kuiyu says about the album and the creation process.
The 10 track LP weaves through genres such as R&B, Afro fusion, Afro pop and neo-soul rekindling Kuiyu's honeyed voice and elastic range as a vocalist.
The tape is also equipped by production from Kenyan music staples such as Dillie, Dj Mura K.E, Kim Ndiritu, Jo Bissa, and James Mathenge. Kuiyu shines on all tracks as a writer again displaying his versatile song writing prowess.
Kuiyu will also unveil the second single off the album this Friday, June 17 titled “Dizzy” featuring Kenyan songstress Angie Wambura. “Dizzy” is a song that reflects a beautiful Kenyan love story in the rural ends of Kenya.
“I really wanted to tell authentic Kenyan Love stories in this visual, growing up in the rural church, love for me was introduced in the form of colorful white weddings with elaborate gowns, flowers and all, growing up I saw other artists present the same tired image of whiteness. This time, I wanted to remind us that our ways are enough, even in LOVE,” Kuiyu concluded.
