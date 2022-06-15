New music alert: Kuiyu to drop single 'Dizzy' this Friday

As the sun goes into a summer solstice, Kuiyu will be unveiling his latest body of work “In Between” to the world on July 8, 2022.

In his own words, the album is created for the beautiful, the bold, and the brazen – quintessentially an entire reset following the COVID-19 pandemic seizure of the globe. “IN BTWN is about journeying through all of me, tripping through the greyness, marrying my blacks and whites while taking it easy with every new discover” Kuiyu says about the album and the creation process.

The 10 track LP weaves through genres such as R&B, Afro fusion, Afro pop and neo-soul rekindling Kuiyu's honeyed voice and elastic range as a vocalist.

Pulse Live Kenya

The tape is also equipped by production from Kenyan music staples such as Dillie, Dj Mura K.E, Kim Ndiritu, Jo Bissa, and James Mathenge. Kuiyu shines on all tracks as a writer again displaying his versatile song writing prowess.

Kuiyu will also unveil the second single off the album this Friday, June 17 titled “Dizzy” featuring Kenyan songstress Angie Wambura. “Dizzy” is a song that reflects a beautiful Kenyan love story in the rural ends of Kenya.