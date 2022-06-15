RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New music alert: Kuiyu to drop single 'Dizzy' this Friday

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

'Dizzy' is the second single off Kuiyu's album, “In Between”

New music alert: Kuiyu to drop single 'Dizzy' this Friday
New music alert: Kuiyu to drop single 'Dizzy' this Friday

Kenyan multidimensional hyphenate Kuiyu is returning after his two year hiatus from the music echelons, and ready to churn out inexorable vibes this mid-year.

Recommended articles

As the sun goes into a summer solstice, Kuiyu will be unveiling his latest body of work “In Between” to the world on July 8, 2022.

In his own words, the album is created for the beautiful, the bold, and the brazen – quintessentially an entire reset following the COVID-19 pandemic seizure of the globe. “IN BTWN is about journeying through all of me, tripping through the greyness, marrying my blacks and whites while taking it easy with every new discover” Kuiyu says about the album and the creation process.

The 10 track LP weaves through genres such as R&B, Afro fusion, Afro pop and neo-soul rekindling Kuiyu's honeyed voice and elastic range as a vocalist.

New music alert: Kuiyu to drop single 'Dizzy' this Friday
New music alert: Kuiyu to drop single 'Dizzy' this Friday Pulse Live Kenya

The tape is also equipped by production from Kenyan music staples such as Dillie, Dj Mura K.E, Kim Ndiritu, Jo Bissa, and James Mathenge. Kuiyu shines on all tracks as a writer again displaying his versatile song writing prowess.

Kuiyu will also unveil the second single off the album this Friday, June 17 titled “Dizzy” featuring Kenyan songstress Angie Wambura. “Dizzy” is a song that reflects a beautiful Kenyan love story in the rural ends of Kenya.

“I really wanted to tell authentic Kenyan Love stories in this visual, growing up in the rural church, love for me was introduced in the form of colorful white weddings with elaborate gowns, flowers and all, growing up I saw other artists present the same tired image of whiteness. This time, I wanted to remind us that our ways are enough, even in LOVE,” Kuiyu concluded.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

New music alert: Kuiyu to drop single 'Dizzy' this Friday

New music alert: Kuiyu to drop single 'Dizzy' this Friday

Why Sauti Sol have been forced to cancel their Europe shows

Why Sauti Sol have been forced to cancel their Europe shows

Diana Marua unleashes never seen before 2011 photos working as receptionist

Diana Marua unleashes never seen before 2011 photos working as receptionist

Blessing Lung'aho opens up on joining comedy amidst flourishing acting career

Blessing Lung'aho opens up on joining comedy amidst flourishing acting career

Seun Sharp confirms Nigerian star Asake's upcoming show in Kenya

Seun Sharp confirms Nigerian star Asake's upcoming show in Kenya

Kajala's reaction after receiving expensive gifts from Harmonize

Kajala's reaction after receiving expensive gifts from Harmonize

Nyashinksi's wife Zia Bett celebrates late sister Janet on her birthday

Nyashinksi's wife Zia Bett celebrates late sister Janet on her birthday

Tems diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis, postpones shows

Tems diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis, postpones shows

'Feelin’ It' - new single from Groovy Jo set to drop soon

'Feelin’ It' - new single from Groovy Jo set to drop soon

Trending

Chris Brown teases new single featuring Wizkid

Wizkid and Chris Brown

US-based Kenyan star King Kanja hints on collabo with Rick Ross, meets Belaire CEO

US-based Kenya star King Kanja hints on collabo with Rick Ross, meets Belaire CEO

Zuchu becomes 1st female East African artiste to hit 2M YouTube subscribers

Singer Zuchu clocks 2M YouTube subscribers

Sony Music signs multi-talented Tanzanian singer Abby Chams [Video]

Sony Music signs multi-talented Tanzanian singer Abby Chams [Video]