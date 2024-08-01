7 Vybz Kartel hits Kenyans are playing after his release

The Court of Appeal in Jamaica decided to quash his conviction, citing juror misconduct.

The court found that a juror had engaged in improper behavior, which undermined the fairness of the trial. This misconduct, combined with issues regarding the handling of evidence and legal arguments, led to the decision to release the Dancehall artiste.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, had been serving a life sentence for the murder of Clive 'Lizard' Williams​.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial was one of the longest in Jamaican history, and 'Colouring This Life' singer was sentenced to a minimum of 35 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Dancehall singer Vybz Kartel Pulse Live Kenya

His release has sparked a mix of jubilation and controversy. While many fans and supporters celebrated the news, others expressed concern about the implications for the justice system.

Despite these mixed reactions, Kartel's release has reignited interest in his music and career, and fans are eagerly awaiting his next moves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most searched Vybz Kartel songs after his release

Vybz Kartel, known for his provocative lyrics and unique style, has been a central figure in dancehall music for over two decades.

His career is marked by numerous hits that have not only dominated the charts but have also sparked conversations about social issues, love, and life in Jamaica.

He is also one of the top Jamaican artists who have built a fan base in Kenya and some of his songs are now being replayed after his release.

1. Court Case

ADVERTISEMENT

One of his most notable tracks, 'Court Case', was released in 2008. The song delves into the complexities of the legal system and reflects Kartel's own experiences with the law.

Vybz Kartel Pulse Live Kenya

It became an anthem for many who felt disenfranchised and was praised for its raw honesty.

2. Virginity

Released in 2009, 'Virginity' became an instant hit, known for its catchy melody and controversial lyrics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song sparked debates about sexual norms and was widely played in clubs and parties. Its provocative nature solidified Kartel's reputation as a bold and fearless artist.

3. Georgina

'Georgina' is another standout track, released in 2013. Like many of his songs, 'Georgina' is a club banger with explicit lyrics.

It resonated with many fans and remains a favorite among his extensive catalog.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Back to Life

Released in 2012, 'Back to Life' is a song that explains the realities of being locked up in prison with a caution to young men on why they should avoid trouble with the law.

5. World Government

In 2020, Kartel released "World Government," a song that quickly became a fan favorite.

The track features a catchy hook and addresses the idea of a utopian society. It was released during a time of political unrest globally and resonated with listeners who yearned for change.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Poor People Land

'Poor People Land', released in 2011, is a powerful song that speaks to the struggles faced by the lower class in Jamaica.

The track highlights the disparity between the rich and poor and calls for social justice. It became an anthem for many who felt voiceless in the face of systemic issues.

7. Colouring Book

'Colouring Book', released in 2011, is a vibrant and energetic track where Kartel pays homage to body art, explaining his own tattoos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song's playful nature and catchy beat made it a favorite on the dancefloor. It was another example of Kartel's ability to blend serious themes with entertainment.

Dancehall singer Vybz Kartel Pulse Live Kenya

As Vybz Kartel steps into a new chapter of his life, fans and the music industry alike eagerly anticipate what the future holds for the dancehall icon. His release marks a significant moment in the history of Jamaican music, and his influence on the genre will undoubtedly continue to be felt for years to come.