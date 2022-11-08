Kenyan musicians' 6 demands to CS Ababu Namwamba

The artists on Tuesday, November 8 held a press conference at the Kenya National Theatre (KNT) where both veteran and new-generation artists were in attendance.

The artists said they have suffered long enough and would now love their voices heard.

Among the demands raised by the artists include the streamlining of the collective management organizations (CMOs) which CS Ababu Namwamba has began working on.

"We are aware that the CS has already began consultations on how to streamline theoperations of collective management organisations (CMO) within the music industry. This has been a long running challenge for musicians, and until now no sufficient government attention had been realsied. Thank you, Mr. President, and Kenya Kwanza government, for turning your attention to the matter of CMOs,” Rufftone said in his statement.

Among the demands raised by the musicians include:

Anti-Piracy: Fast-tracking of the mandatory continuous Blocking of Copyright-infringing Domains, and Re-direction to Legitimate Websites, by ALL Internet Service Providers (ISPs) – as per Section 35 in the Copyright Act, will: Unlock KES 92 billion per Year (or KES 252 million per Day) from illegitimate Websitesinto the legitimate Business of the Creative Industry. Directly create over 50,000 professional Jobs for Youth - which shall Support the Families and Communities. Attract local and international Investment to the Creative Industry, as our Creatives become economically Empowered to Create more quality Content, which can Compete with Nigeria and South Africa on a Global stage.

6. International Alignment of Tariffs for Broadcasters to be Gazetted by the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO)

The musicians also called on the media to be on the frontline in the playing of Kenyan content as well as vouching for Kenyan artists while also requesting for use of 75% local content in advertising (jingles, Signature Tunes, Production Music)