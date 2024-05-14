Rapper Ian Kibe channels personal struggles into 'Scars' to raise awareness on drug abuse

Since beginning his music career in 2020, Kibe has quickly distinguished himself with his authenticity and the deeply personal reflection evident in his music.

Unveiling Ian Kibe's 'Scars': A personal journey through music

In an exclusive interview, Kibe shared the inspiration behind 'Scars,' revealing that the song aims to convey a message about controlling one's mind and body to avoid falling victim to vices.

It reflects Kibe's personal struggles and his ongoing battle against drug abuse, a theme that resonates throughout the song's lyrics and production.

When asked about the creative process, Kibe explained that while the musical influences for 'Scars' seemed to come from the ether, the thematic focus of the song is firmly on raising awareness about drug abuse.

This personal struggle is something Kibe is actively working to overcome, and he hopes his music can help others facing similar battles.

"The musical influence for the song “scars” came from the ether honestly but the theme of the song was to bring awareness towards drug abuse (something I myself struggle with but work towards concurring)," Ian Kibe said.

Visual storytelling and impact of 'Scars'

The music video for 'Scars' plays a crucial role in bringing the song's message to life. Shot in a public park, the location complements the song's themes and helps draw viewers into Kibe's world.

According to Kibe, the goal of the video is to enhance the listener's experience by visually representing the struggle and recovery themes discussed in the lyrics.

"My vision with my verse on scars was to enlighten the listener on who I am where I stand (peace) as well as inform the listener how to live an honest life," he said.

'No Title,' the EP containing explores various themes and emotions, showcasing Kibe's versatility as an artist.

The rise of ArbanTone and its cultural significance

Ian Kibe's emergence on the scene coincides with the rise of Kenya's ArbanTone music, a genre that blends traditional sounds and instruments with the vibes of young urban pop.

ArbanTone celebrates the fusion of the old and the new, creating a vibrant musical landscape that is both nostalgic and forward-looking.

The official stakeholder launch of the music on May 8, 2024, marked a significant moment for ArbanTone. This genre not only provides a platform for new artists and producers but also places Kenya on the global music map.