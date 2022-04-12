Khaligraph Jones gets featured on billboard in Times Square, New York

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Papa Jones shared a short video – with a revelation that currently he is the center of attention in the streets of New York as the ‘Invisible Currency’ billboard lights up the environs of Times Square.

“Invisible Currency 💯💯💯💯💯 Stream Now, Link in Bio… lets go #respecttheogs,” reads the caption on Papa Jones video.

Times Square is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment centre, and neighbourhood in the Midtown Manhattan section of New York City.

The rapper released his 6th Studio album in March 2022. In the 17-track Album Papa Jones has featured; Alikiba, Prince Indah, Mejja, Blackway, Rudeboy, Adasa, Kev the Topic, Scar, Xenia Manasseh, and Dax.

“Invisible currency basically means that I am sharing with my fans something that cannot be replicated. This is the song that introduces the album so I had to go deep on it and I feel like sometimes there are things that need to be addressed and I felt like I had to do it on this track,” Jones explained.

Khaligraph Jones finally releases new album invisible Currency Pulse Live Kenya

Awards won by Khaligraph Jones

In January 2020, Papa Jones won the best Hip Hop act at Sound City MVP Awards that were held at Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

In October, 2018, the Yego hit-maker was crowned Best Rap Act of the Year at the fifth edition of the Annual African Muzik Magazine Awards 2018 (Afrimma) that was held at House of Blues in Dallas, Texas.

In 2020, The Blue Ink CEO earned his first BET Hip Hop Awards Nomination in the Best International Flow category, unfortunately he lost the Award to UK’s Stormzy.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya

East African Artists featured on Times Square

Ugandan musician, Edrisah Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo became the first East African Artist to feature on a billboard at the famous Times Square in New York City for the second time.