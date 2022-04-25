Khaligraph Jones postpones 'Maombi ya Mama' in honour of Kibaki

In update given by the Blue Ink CEO, the video in question had been scheduled to be released this week – but that will have to wait until the former Head of State is laid to rest.

The rapper also joined Kenyans in mourning Mwai Kibaki as a national hero – following his (Mwai) death on Friday last week.

“Maombi Ya Mama otw, was supposed to drop this week but We had to postpone it to Next week after losing a National Hero (R.i.p Kibaki 🙏🏾) on Wednesday We go Live on YouTube, Meanwhile, Keep on Streaming invisible Currency, Link In Bio #respecttheogs,” reads the update from Papa Jones.

Maombi ya Mama is track number 7 from his 17-track album Invisible Currency. On the song he has featured singer Adasa.

Others featured on Papa Jones Album include; Alikiba, Prince Indah, Mejja, Blackway, Rudeboy, Kev the Topic, Scar, Xenia Manasseh, and Dax.

The album - Invisible Currency was unveiled after four years of dropping singles and collaborations.

Khaligraph Jones postpones release of 'Maombi ya Mama' video in honour of Kibaki Pulse Live Kenya

“Invisible currency basically means that I am sharing with my fans something that cannot be replicated. This is the song that introduces the album so I had to go deep on it and I feel like sometimes there are things that need to be addressed and I felt like I had to do it on this track,” Jones explained.

Uhuru leads public viewing of Kibaki in Parliament

On April 25, 2022, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto lead the public viewing of the late former President Mwai Kibaki at Parliament buildings.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, who is also the chairperson of the National State Funeral Committee announced that the late president would be accorded full military honours.

Kibaki’s body was carried in a military gun carriage escorted by officers from the Kenya Defence Forces.

A military guard of honour was also mounted along Parliament Road.