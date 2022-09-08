Khaligraph Jones releases freestyle calling for protection of Raila Odinga [Video]

Tuprotect uyu mzae tusiache akemewe – Khaligraph Jones
Award winning rapper Khaligraph Jones has released a new free style rap calling for peace after the elections.
In the two-minute-long rap, Khaligraph Jones insists on revering and protecting Raila Odinga though he did not get the top seat. The rapper calls on the president to take care of the former prime minister as he prepares to take over power.
Jones reminds the nation of the contributions of the former prime minister in the building of the nation urging Kenyans to desist from namecalling Odinga.
The freestyle has received positive reaction from online users who have praised its timing.
kalekyemumo 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥 your talent keeps blowing me away. This is amazing
denis_creme someone spoke for that great Mzee
kayvohsenior O. G ukue blessed kwenyu uko tu. You speak for many people. The timing of this too, damn
triggayoungboy Ayeeeee OG...that's something else big bro 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥I admire you G...all day all time...see you at the Grammys🔥🔥🔥
denis_creme Raila is our heroe. A fighter of our country's democracy
alphine_meshack I felt thiss manze😢😢my heart is soo heavy still
deejaybluemoon Deep, someone needs to check on him he is surrounded by yes men tu
ni_qtasi That is hella deep @khaligraph_jones hope your message reach home bro 💙
Musician Justina Syokau behind songs 2020 and 2021, has released a song congratulating the president elect of winning the presidency.
The song titled Pongezi Ruto talks about the president elects traits and why according to Syokau he deserves the top seat.
The singer in her song describes Ruto’s victory as one ordained by God adding that the combination of William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua was going to deliver to Kenyans.
The song has since garnered over 3,000 views on YouTube and has received mixed reactions with some applauding the songs and others castigating the song.
