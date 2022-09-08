Khaligraph Jones releases freestyle calling for protection of Raila Odinga [Video]

In the two-minute-long rap, Khaligraph Jones insists on revering and protecting Raila Odinga though he did not get the top seat. The rapper calls on the president to take care of the former prime minister as he prepares to take over power.

Jones reminds the nation of the contributions of the former prime minister in the building of the nation urging Kenyans to desist from namecalling Odinga.

The freestyle has received positive reaction from online users who have praised its timing.

kalekyemumo 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥 your talent keeps blowing me away. This is amazing

denis_creme someone spoke for that great Mzee

kayvohsenior O. G ukue blessed kwenyu uko tu. You speak for many people. The timing of this too, damn

triggayoungboy Ayeeeee OG...that's something else big bro 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥I admire you G...all day all time...see you at the Grammys🔥🔥🔥

denis_creme Raila is our heroe. A fighter of our country's democracy

alphine_meshack I felt thiss manze😢😢my heart is soo heavy still

deejaybluemoon Deep, someone needs to check on him he is surrounded by yes men tu

ni_qtasi That is hella deep @khaligraph_jones hope your message reach home bro 💙

Ruto and Khaligraph Pulse Live Kenya

Justina Syokau 2020 releases new song congratulating president elect William Ruto

Musician Justina Syokau behind songs 2020 and 2021, has released a song congratulating the president elect of winning the presidency.

The song titled Pongezi Ruto talks about the president elects traits and why according to Syokau he deserves the top seat.

Justina Syokau Pulse Live Kenya

The singer in her song describes Ruto’s victory as one ordained by God adding that the combination of William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua was going to deliver to Kenyans.