Kikwetu Festival is set for their first post Covid-19 lockdown concert, which is set to go down at the Carnivore grounds, on Saturday 3, and Sunday 4, October.

The event that is co-sponsored by the German Embassy in Kenya, will give a unique drive-in experience, which will be the first of its kind in Kenya, where revelers will check in using their cars and enjoy the music from either their cars, or specially designed spaces to keep the recommended social distance.

Kikwetu Festival is a one-of-a-kind event that will feature indigenous Kenyan music and culture, as well as good food and drinks.

“Kikwetu Festival will be a drive-in experience. The festivities will comprise of people checking in in their personal whips and using the same as their reserved sitting and partying points. Food and drinks will be served at the venue and will not be allowed in from outside,” said the organizers.

The tickets retail at Ksh 6000 for 4 people in a Saloon car and Ksh9000 for 6 people in an SUV.

Adherence to all stipulated Covid-19 restrictions will be observed.

To purchase tickets, dial *229*99# or log on to mtickets.com.