King Kaka teams up with Kidum in new gratitude song 'Ahsante'

In early November 2022, the musician said he was going to release an album after recovering from a sickness that almost took his life.

The video is recorded in a dark room where he re-enacts details of his long admission in hospital back in 2021.

His narrations record the hospital experience in his soft rap while Kidum gives it a bridge at the end with a choir fizzling it out.

Kaka will be releasing an album, 'Second Life' on December 24, a day before Christmas.

In the new track, Kaka gives a story of the experience he had at the time he was hospitalised and bedridden in what he terms as a near-death experience.

When the Kaka Empire CEO hinted at releasing a gratitude album, he also thanked everyone who stood by him when he was in and out of the hospital.

He said he has made a promise to show gratitude because many people take it for granted. He pointed out his wife Nana Owiti as one of the people that stood by him throughout his illness.

"All the prayers and everyone who had a hand in my recovery asanteni sana. One promise I made was to give gratitude, something we often take for granted. Inspired by what I’ve been through, I am officially announcing my next body of work," he added.