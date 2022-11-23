RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

King Kaka teams up with Kidum in new gratitude song 'Ahsante'

Masia Wambua

King Kaka is scheduled to drop his 2nd album on December 24.

King Kaka and Kidum
King Kaka and Kidum

Kennedy Ombima, better known by his stage name King Kaka, has released a new song featuring Kidum barely weeks after he hinted at releasing a new album.

Recommended articles

In early November 2022, the musician said he was going to release an album after recovering from a sickness that almost took his life.

The video is recorded in a dark room where he re-enacts details of his long admission in hospital back in 2021.

His narrations record the hospital experience in his soft rap while Kidum gives it a bridge at the end with a choir fizzling it out.

King Kaka, says he has fully recovered and intends to release an album
King Kaka, says he has fully recovered and intends to release an album Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: King Kaka's death scare gives life to new project [Details]

Kaka will be releasing an album, 'Second Life' on December 24, a day before Christmas.

In the new track, Kaka gives a story of the experience he had at the time he was hospitalised and bedridden in what he terms as a near-death experience.

When the Kaka Empire CEO hinted at releasing a gratitude album, he also thanked everyone who stood by him when he was in and out of the hospital.

He said he has made a promise to show gratitude because many people take it for granted. He pointed out his wife Nana Owiti as one of the people that stood by him throughout his illness.

King Kaka and his wife Nana Owiti. Kaka thanked his wife for standing with him when he was sick.
King Kaka and his wife Nana Owiti. Kaka thanked his wife for standing with him when he was sick. Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Nana Owiti shares the secret to her successful marriage

"All the prayers and everyone who had a hand in my recovery asanteni sana. One promise I made was to give gratitude, something we often take for granted. Inspired by what I’ve been through, I am officially announcing my next body of work," he added.

Kaka got sick and was in the hospital for more than 3 months, after what he said was a misdiagnose that saw him lose 33kgs in the process but he has fully recovered and is in good health.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Karen Nyamu scornfully fires back at a fan asking her to date fellow politicians

Karen Nyamu scornfully fires back at a fan asking her to date fellow politicians

Nana Owiti describes mixed emotions after featuring in hubby King Kaka's video

Nana Owiti describes mixed emotions after featuring in hubby King Kaka's video

Nick Cannon says he might be done having children as he expects his 12th baby

Nick Cannon says he might be done having children as he expects his 12th baby

Mama Dangote reveals woman Diamond is now dating

Mama Dangote reveals woman Diamond is now dating

King Kaka teams up with Kidum in new gratitude song 'Ahsante'

King Kaka teams up with Kidum in new gratitude song 'Ahsante'

When Chameleone ‘begged’ to give Bebe’s son collabo

When Chameleone ‘begged’ to give Bebe’s son collabo

Teni, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, Black Sherif to appear in Stormzy's new album

Teni, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, Black Sherif to appear in Stormzy's new album

Daddy Owen on why he is not interested in remarrying anymore

Daddy Owen on why he is not interested in remarrying anymore

Comedian Arap Uria lands lucrative deals as he flies out for the World Cup

Comedian Arap Uria lands lucrative deals as he flies out for the World Cup

Trending

Best dance/electronic recording

Beyoncé becomes the most Grammy-nominated artiste, beats husband Jay-Z's record

Bahati and Aggie the dancer

Bahati releases new song, 'My Beginning' [Watch]

Tems

Tems surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams

Sauti Sol members during a live performance

Octopizzo, Matata and Buruklyn Boyz among artists to perform at Sol Fest [Full List]