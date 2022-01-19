Kishash by Lil Maina x Ndovu Kuu hits 1 million views on YouTube

The song featuring new sensation Ndovu Kuu, has only taken 19 days to reach the milestone, a landmark for the upcoming rapper.

Fans have been excited since Lil Maina and Ndovu Kuu revealed they would be working on the song together. Both acts caused a frenzy on social media as fans were eager for the release.

Having waited impatiently, the song did not disappoint. Several reactions suggested that Ndovu Kuu was the icing on the cake.

Jeremy Maina alias Lil Maina rose to fame after videos of him pranking his grandparents went viral.

The recent high school graduate has been making the most absurd videos since 2018, taking online comedy to a new level with his antics, which are actually part and parcel of his lyrics as we have grown to find out.

Lil Maina has understood the power of laughter, his funny skits on TikTok and Instagram coupled with his bizarre lyrics have not only elicited positive reactions from Kenyans but also attracted a barrage of loyal fans.

Officially marking a year since he released his first song, Stretchmarks Kwa Haga, Maina has continued to release songs packed with odd, dark-humoured lyrics that elicit uncontrollable laughter as well as shock.

Pulse Live Kenya

Stretchmarks Kwa Haga was a spin-off American rappers Lil Yachty and Playboi Carti’s trap anthem Get Dripped but with a Shrap contingency to it.