Kizz Daniel is set to perform at the 2022 World Cup

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Kizz Daniel is set to perform his hit single 'Buga' at the 2023 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Kizz Daniel
Kizz Daniel

Details: A few months ago, Kizz Daniel tweeted that he would love to perform his hit single 'Buga' at the World Cup. It will appear that the universe has granted Kizz Daniel's request as he is now set to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA world cup in Qatar.

This news was broken by Kizz Daniel on his official Twitter account where he revealed that his prayers to perform at the world cup has been answered.

Kizz has enjoyed a successful 2022 with his single 'Buga' becoming one of the biggest singles out of the continent. After embarking on a successful 'Afroclassic Tour' of the UK, US, Canada, and select African countries, Kizz Daniel is set to take 'Buga' to the biggest event in an event in competitive sport.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to hold in Qatar from Sunday, 20 Nov to Sunday, 18 Dec 2022. Fans will be excited at the news of getting to see Nigerian artists perform at the World in what is another high point for Afrobeats.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
