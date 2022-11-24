Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Kizz Daniel performed a collection of his hit songs; 'Buga', 'Cough', 'Lie', 'Pour Me Water', 'One Ticket', 'Eh God', 'Good Time' among many others to over 40,000 fans many of whom sang along.

Readers will recall that some months ago, Pulse reported that Kizz Daniel expressed his desire to perform at the 2022 World Cup. The hitmaker later revealed that his prayers have been answered as he was billed to perform in Qatar.

Kizz Daniel's performance at the World Cup is another high point for the artist who has had a hugely successful 2022 where he's one of Africa's biggest artists. His hit single 'Buga' captivated both young and old listeners and is undoubtedly one of the biggest African songs of 2022.