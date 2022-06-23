"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

'Buga' by Vado D'Great and Tekno has been the biggest song in Nigeria in 2022 topping charts and taking over the streets. The song even found its way to the APC Presidential Convention where it served as the event soundtrack.

'Buga's' fame is not restricted to Nigeria as it has enjoyed international success so much that the Liberian President George Weah partook in the #BUGACHALLENGE.

The song's rising international popularity has probably inspired Kizz Daniel to desire to perform the song at the World's biggest sporting event.