"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel has revealed that he wishes to perform his hit single 'Buga' at the 2022 World Cup.

Kizz Daniel
Kizz Daniel

In the tweet on Wednesday 23rd June 2022, Kizz Daniel said "God I want to perform 'Buga' for World Cup with a mass choir. Help me say amen."

'Buga' by Vado D'Great and Tekno has been the biggest song in Nigeria in 2022 topping charts and taking over the streets. The song even found its way to the APC Presidential Convention where it served as the event soundtrack.

'Buga's' fame is not restricted to Nigeria as it has enjoyed international success so much that the Liberian President George Weah partook in the #BUGACHALLENGE.

The song's rising international popularity has probably inspired Kizz Daniel to desire to perform the song at the World's biggest sporting event.

Interestingly, the official anthem for the 2022 World in Qatar features Davido who's one of Africa's biggest artists and Kizz Daniel's pal. Perhaps, Kizz Daniel's dreams could come true and he might get the chance to perform his hit single before billions of football fans around the world.

