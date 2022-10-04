RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Businessman saves Quiver, Loft & 41 clubs from closure

Denis Mwangi

Authorities raided several entertainment venues over the weekend and detained the managers and revellers on the grounds of noise pollution.

Quiver Lounge along Thika Road
Quiver Lounge along Thika Road

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry President and businessman Richard Ngatia has intervened to prevent the closure of 43 clubs by the Nairobi City County Council Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licencing Board.

Ngatia announced that the regulator had agreed to meet with all the affected entertainment joints to solve the issues raised.

KNCCI President Richard Ngatia intervened with the board, and it was agreed all bar owners shall be invited to dialogue to discuss a suitable agreement to protect business owners and residents.

The board agreed not to close any bars till such dialogue has ensued. We urge all bar owners to follow the law as regards noise pollution in residential areas and ensure roads are not congested by their patrons,” he said.

KNCCI President Richard Ngatia with a guest in his office in Nairobi
KNCCI President Richard Ngatia with a guest in his office in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The Nairobi City County Council Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licencing Board had revoked the licenses of some popular clubs such as Loft Lounge, Bar Next Door, and Quiver, among many others, over complaints of noise pollution.

Authorities raided several entertainment venues in Nairobi on Saturday, October 1, and detained the managers and revellers on the grounds of noise pollution.

READ: List of entertainment joints whose licenses have been revoked

County Director of Liquor Licensing Hesbon Agwena, stated in a memo to county security teams, health officials, and NACADA that the County Liquor Board had received complaints of noise pollution on licensed liquor premises from various residential areas and the general public, which led to inspections due to non-compliance.

KNCCI President Richard Ngatia with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during a past event
KNCCI President Richard Ngatia with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during a past event Pulse Live Kenya

In the memo, Hesbon asked that the named teams work with NEMA and urban planning officials for guidance and assistance throughout the process to ensure that everything is done to the latter.

The came barely a week after Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA), Robert Alai cried foul over the noise coming out of some of these clubs and asked the County government to shut them after complaints from residents reached him.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
