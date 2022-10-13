Kenyan gengetone artists and producer Vic West has dropped the music video for his new club banger 'Kuna Kuna' featuring Sauti Sol band member Savara, 'Kubali' singer Brandy Maina, Thee Exit Band and Fathermoh from Mbuzi Gang.
Savara featured in new Gengetone song by Vic West [WATCH]
Brandy Maina, Fathermoh and Thee Exit Band have also featured prominently on the new track
Read Also
The official video premiered on YouTube via Black Market Records and it is already attracting great fan reviews.
‘Kuna Kuna’ also went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms prior to its official release.
Pulse Live Kenya
Bound to become an all-time classic jam, ‘Kuna Kuna’ is a production of a combination of vocal acrobatics from exceptionally talented artists with impassioned lyrics and joyful exuberance.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke