RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Savara featured in new Gengetone song by Vic West [WATCH]

Miriam Mwende

Brandy Maina, Fathermoh and Thee Exit Band have also featured prominently on the new track

Sauti Sol band member Savara featured on 'Kuna Kuna' gengetone song by Vic West alongside Fathermoh, Brandy Maina and Thee Exit Band
Sauti Sol band member Savara featured on 'Kuna Kuna' gengetone song by Vic West alongside Fathermoh, Brandy Maina and Thee Exit Band

Kenyan gengetone artists and producer Vic West has dropped the music video for his new club banger 'Kuna Kuna' featuring Sauti Sol band member Savara, 'Kubali' singer Brandy Maina, Thee Exit Band and Fathermoh from Mbuzi Gang.

Read Also

The official video premiered on YouTube via Black Market Records and it is already attracting great fan reviews.

‘Kuna Kuna’ also went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms prior to its official release.

Gengetone artist and producer Vic West on his 'Kuna Kuna' music video
Gengetone artist and producer Vic West on his 'Kuna Kuna' music video Pulse Live Kenya

Bound to become an all-time classic jam, ‘Kuna Kuna’ is a production of a combination of vocal acrobatics from exceptionally talented artists with impassioned lyrics and joyful exuberance.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kevin hart shares never-seen-before photos with his late father [Photos]

Kevin hart shares never-seen-before photos with his late father [Photos]

Milly Chebby hints at undergoing a weight loss procedure

Milly Chebby hints at undergoing a weight loss procedure

Savara featured in new Gengetone song by Vic West [WATCH]

Savara featured in new Gengetone song by Vic West [WATCH]

A gift for my hero - Zuchu gifts Diamond gold chain worth Sh1.5 million [Video]

A gift for my hero - Zuchu gifts Diamond gold chain worth Sh1.5 million [Video]

Michelle Obama announces awards to honor memoir writers

Michelle Obama announces awards to honor memoir writers

Ex-model accuses Trevor Ombija of lying in sound disturbance case [Screenshots]

Ex-model accuses Trevor Ombija of lying in sound disturbance case [Screenshots]

Akothee cries foul as family members turn their back on her

Akothee cries foul as family members turn their back on her

Ex-TV presenter Kimani Mbugua's mother speaks after outcry from Mathari Hospital

Ex-TV presenter Kimani Mbugua's mother speaks after outcry from Mathari Hospital

Trevor Ombija defends his restaurant as crackdown on noisy entertainment joints intensifies

Trevor Ombija defends his restaurant as crackdown on noisy entertainment joints intensifies

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

Singer Diamond Platnumz

Diamond's new song hits 10 million views

Made In Lagos Deluxe

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

Kenyan recording artist Darya Kish and Nigerian Grammy Award-nominated singer Tems

Meet Kenyan vocalist seeking a chance to perform on stage with Tems

Timmy Tdat with models on his October 2022 music video Mmm

Timmy Tdat's 'Mmm 😋' & 6 other top songs released this week [LISTEN]