RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' climbs 14 places on Billboard Hot 100

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the latest issue of the Billboard Hot 100, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' occupies the 72nd position.

Burna Boy (Billboard)
Burna Boy (Billboard)

Details: Afrobeats Megastar Burna Boy is currently enjoying a fine run on the Billboard Hot 100 which is the official chart in the United States.

Recommended articles

'Last Last' climbed up 14 places rising from the 86th spot to the 72nd position in the latest issue of the chart. The hit single is enjoying its second week on the charts haven debuted at the 86th spot last week.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' claims 72nd spot on latest issue of the Billboard Chart
Burna Boy's 'Last Last' claims 72nd spot on latest issue of the Billboard Chart Pulse Nigeria

Can 'Last Last' go further up the chart?: 'Last Last' has soared in acceptance in recent weeks with the single enjoying impressive patronage in the US. its latest impressive ascension on the charts indicates its growing acceptance and with the Grammy winner currently touring the US, the single can be expected to continue its fine run on the charts.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her 4 kids [Photos]

Diana Marua appointed ambassador together with her 4 kids [Photos]

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' climbs 14 places on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' climbs 14 places on Billboard Hot 100

American singer Anthony Hamilton lands in Kenya ahead of weekend concert [Photos]

American singer Anthony Hamilton lands in Kenya ahead of weekend concert [Photos]

Rev Lucy Natasha gifted two pieces of land in Diani & Nanyuki by hubby

Rev Lucy Natasha gifted two pieces of land in Diani & Nanyuki by hubby

Pritty Vishy blasts ex-Stevo Simple Boy after proposing to new girlfriend

Pritty Vishy blasts ex-Stevo Simple Boy after proposing to new girlfriend

Ex-socialite Venessa Chettle opens up on losing her child after accident

Ex-socialite Venessa Chettle opens up on losing her child after accident

Sauti Sol, Khaligraph address corruption, debt in new song

Sauti Sol, Khaligraph address corruption, debt in new song

Kamene Goro's response after Stevo Simple Boy professed his love for her [Video]

Kamene Goro's response after Stevo Simple Boy professed his love for her [Video]

Rayvanny makes surprise appearance at Nandy festival after ditching WCB [Video]

Rayvanny makes surprise appearance at Nandy festival after ditching WCB [Video]

Trending

Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts

Burna Boy (Billboard)

Tems credited as a songwriter on Beyonce's upcoming album

Tems, Beyoncé

Rayvanny makes surprise appearance at Nandy festival after ditching WCB [Video]

Nandy and Rayvanny

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' climbs 14 places on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy (Billboard)