Burna Boy's 'Last Last' climbs 14 places on Billboard Hot 100

'Last Last' climbed up 14 places rising from the 86th spot to the 72nd position in the latest issue of the chart. The hit single is enjoying its second week on the charts haven debuted at the 86th spot last week.

Can 'Last Last' go further up the chart?: 'Last Last' has soared in acceptance in recent weeks with the single enjoying impressive patronage in the US. its latest impressive ascension on the charts indicates its growing acceptance and with the Grammy winner currently touring the US, the single can be expected to continue its fine run on the charts.