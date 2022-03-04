RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Legendary Jamaican star Eric Donaldson set to perform in Kenya

While in Kenya the Cherry Oh Baby hitmaker will tour 6 counties

Legendary Jamaican artiste Eric Donaldson (Photo by Liz Kamugisha)
Legendary Jamaican artiste Eric Donaldson (Photo by Liz Kamugisha)

Legendary Jamaican artiste Eric Donaldson is set to perform in Kenya as the headliner of the Umoja Splash peace tour slated for June 5th to July 30th, 2022.

Donaldson who is famed for hits like Traffic lights and Cherry Oh Baby will also do a 2-month countrywide tour alongside top Kenyan acts and DJs.

Some of the cities that will be part of Eric’s tour include; Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru, Meru, Mombasa and Nairobi.

Organizers of the Cherry Oh hitmaker’s concerts have scheduled him to kick off his tour in Kisumu on June 5th before heading to Eldoret on June 12th.

Legendary Jamaican artiste Eric Donaldson
Legendary Jamaican artiste Eric Donaldson

He will be touring Nakuru City on June 19th before heading to Meru on June 25th and Mombasa on July 4th, 2022.

Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi will host Donaldson on July 30th, 2022.

Eric Donaldson's tour dates in Kenya;

5th June – Kisumu

12th June – Eldoret

19th June – Nakuru

25th June –Meru

4th July – Mombasa

30th July- Nairobi

The tour is organized by Umoja Splash Festival and managed by Ngoma Tucheze who are famed for bringing top reggae acts in the country.

Legendary Jamaican artiste Eric Donaldson
Legendary Jamaican artiste Eric Donaldson

“The past two elections have stretched our faith as Kenyans, created boundaries, divided us between tribal lines and deterred us from celebrating our unity and diversity. Through this tour we intend to preach and promote peace ahead of the elections as well as give Kenyans an unforgettable experience and also instill in them the spirit of oneness and being Kenyan,” organizers of the show said,

The peace county tour will act as a curtain raiser ahead of the main peace concert to be held in Nairobi featuring a top international act to be unveiled later.

