Legendary Jamaican star Eric Donaldson set to perform in Kenya

Donaldson who is famed for hits like Traffic lights and Cherry Oh Baby will also do a 2-month countrywide tour alongside top Kenyan acts and DJs.

Some of the cities that will be part of Eric’s tour include; Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru, Meru, Mombasa and Nairobi.

Organizers of the Cherry Oh hitmaker’s concerts have scheduled him to kick off his tour in Kisumu on June 5th before heading to Eldoret on June 12th.

Legendary Jamaican artiste Eric Donaldson Pulse Live Kenya

He will be touring Nakuru City on June 19th before heading to Meru on June 25th and Mombasa on July 4th, 2022.

Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi will host Donaldson on July 30th, 2022.

Eric Donaldson's tour dates in Kenya;

5th June – Kisumu

12th June – Eldoret

19th June – Nakuru

25th June –Meru

4th July – Mombasa

30th July- Nairobi

The tour is organized by Umoja Splash Festival and managed by Ngoma Tucheze who are famed for bringing top reggae acts in the country.

“The past two elections have stretched our faith as Kenyans, created boundaries, divided us between tribal lines and deterred us from celebrating our unity and diversity. Through this tour we intend to preach and promote peace ahead of the elections as well as give Kenyans an unforgettable experience and also instill in them the spirit of oneness and being Kenyan,” organizers of the show said,