How Arrow Bwoy's album launch went down at Junction Mall [Photos]

Fans and celebrities turned up in large numbers to accord the singer support as he unveiled his 14-track masterpiece to the world.

The album launch enjoyed the presence of stars like Colonel Mustafa, Nameless, Sainaipei Tande, Kenzo Matata, Nasha Travis, Sudi Boy, Dufla Diligon, Kristoff, Bruce Melody, Chris Kirwa, radio personality Miss Katiwa, comedian Oga Obinna, Iyanii and KRG the Don.

Photos captured from Arrow Bwoy's Launch at the Junction Mall Pulse Live Kenya

The biggest highlight of the night was when Arrow treated his girlfriend Nadia Mukami to a surprise proposal in front of his fans and invited guests.

The artiste tricked Nadia into a dance before going down on his one-knee to pop the big question ‘Will you marry me’ and he ended up getting a big yes.

Comedian Eric Omondi made a special appearance at the album launch and he only had one assignment – to usher the lovebirds on stage. He arrived at the event in his black Ranger Rover at a few minutes past 1:00 a.m.

Those present at the launch were treated to great performances from celebrities like Nasha Travis, Sanaipei Tande, Kristoff, Bruce Melody, Iyanii, Dufla Diligon, KRG the Don, Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy himself.

During his stage time, Arrow performed a number of his hit songs and also some new tracks available in the Focus album.

According to the star, his album features melodic contributions from top artiste around the globe and it was recorded in three languages English, Swahili and Luganda.

“This album is different I have worked on it for two years and I believe that this is my best album and people need to know where I come from, as people will see the other side of me,” Arrow Bwoy said.

He has features from Spice Diana (Uganda), Nandy (Tanzania), and Kenya’s Sanaipei Tande, Otile Brown, Nadia Mukami, and Iyanii.

He also disclosed that he has worked with 10 producers on the album just to make sure he delivers a quality project to his fans.

Arrow Bwoy’s journey in the music industry

Kaka Empire signed Arrow Bwoy in August 2017, but in 2019 he decided to pursue a solo career with Sam Gold as his manager.

He started his music career as a Kenyan recording and a performing artist at the Fast Cash Music Group owned by KRG the Don. Before then. he had been the lead vocalist in a group called Qbic way back in 2011.

Digi Digi is one of his biggest songs that stamped his name officially in the music industry. He released his first studio album in August 2019.

