Rayvanny x Maluma’s Mama Tetema hits number 1 on Billboard chart [Screenshots]

Currently, Vanny Boy is topping chats in Mexico through a collaboration he did with Colombian star Maluma towards the end of 2021.

The song dubbed Mama Tetema is number one on billboard charts (Mexico Airplay) in the whole of Mexico and the singer can’t keep calm.

Mexico Airplay is a weekly record chart which has been published by America's Billboard Magazine since 2011 for singles receiving airplay in Mexico.

Rayvanny ft Maluma’s Mama Tetema Number 1 on billboard charts in Mexico Pulse Live Kenya

The tune has been climbing charts gradually, having started at number 41, hitting positions 28, 18, 11, seven and finally the number one spot.

The song is also number five on the Mexico Espanol Airplay, number 18 on the Latin Rhythm Airplay and position 41 on Latin Airplay.

“Number 1 on @billboard #MEXICO #Mamatetema #Chui @rayvanny. King papi juancho Maluma my brodah @s2kizzy come take a look,” wrote Rayvanny, who has nicknamed himself Chui - the word for 'leopard' in Swahili.

MTV EMAs

In November 2021, the Tanzanian star become the first African artiste to ever perform at the MTV EMAs main event. He got the opportunity to perform at the awards gala alongside the Colombian superstar.

The two also performed their collab for those present at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Budapest, Hungary.

“Ni Mungu tu! Kama unaamini katika Mungu [It's God. If you believe in God] type Amen! @mtvema #Newchui,” shared Rayvanny after his performance.

Singer Diamond Platnumz, and Vanny Boy’s boss, jot down a congratulatory message to his signee, stating that he is super proud of him and all the strides he has made in his music career.

“The first African artist to perform at MTV EMA Rayvanny Chui. Niwakumbusha msanii wa kwanza Africa kuperform MTV EMA anatokea Tanzania, mkoa wa Wasafi na sasa ni raisi wa Next Level

"(May I remind you that the first artiste to perform at the MTV EMA is from Tanzania, from Wasafi and he is now the president of Next Level),” said Diamond in part.

The WCB president went on to advise young and upcoming musicians to always stay focused on their craft and avoid indulging in drugs.

“Vijana wenzangu tujifunzeni kuwa na nidhamu na fadhila ili sanaa zetu zitufikishe mbali zaidi na tusiishie kwenye mihadarati