Maryolive releases new EP, mixing both English and Kikuyu

The 34-year-old has released her self titled debut project. Spawning four songs ie. "September", "Crush", "With You", and "Nyamwathi", Maryolive unleashes her vocal dexterity on the record with ballads about her love interest.

Launched by the single "With You" accompanied by a visual directed by talented Kenyan household video director, Ivan Odie, Maryolive has premiered the EP as she transitions from being a well respected live performer in the Orchestra universe, into contemporary music.

Hailed as a cross-genre artist, Mary's sound can cut across sprinkles of R&B, Pop, and Soul. On her maiden EP, she is vulnerable, adamant, and raw as she belts out loaded love songs with a candor only she can assure.

"I feel like it's the perfect time to introduce myself to the world," she says. "I made a name for myself in the classic music industry, but I always wanted to share my own music with the world. This EP represents that. I spent a lot of time during 2020 discovering myself, and wrote these songs then. I can't wait for you all to hear them" she mentions.

The production on her new EP is largely handled by producers and instrumentalists such as Nick Loder, Mbithi Nzau, Bernadette Muthoni, Masala Sefu, Paul Chege, and Sedar Malaki who are lauded names in the Live Music Industry.

