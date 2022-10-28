RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mbosso recruits Diamond, Ya Levis and Ruby in much anticipated EP

Amos Robi

Mbosso in his EP has featured Diamond Platnumz, Ruby and congolese sensation Ya Levis

Diamond and Mbosso performing during the launch of Khan album

Tanzanian singer Mbosso has released his much-anticipated Extended Play (EP) dubbed 'Khan’

The six-track EP was launched in a pomp-filled event in the Tanzanian capital of Dar-Es-Salaam with a tight list of attendees.

The former Yamoto Band member whose real name is Mbwana Yusuph Kilungi entertained guests with his songs from the EP such as ‘Huyu Hapa’, ‘Wayo’ and ‘Yataniua’.

The singer in the EP onboarded his boss Diamond Platnumz, Congolese sensation Ya Elvis and Tanzanian singer Ruby.

Khan EP full playlist:

  1. Mbosso – Huyu Hapa
  2. Mbosso – Pole Ft Ruby
  3. Mbosso – Shetani Ft. Costa Titch X Alfa Kat
  4. Mbosso – Wayo Ft Ya Levis
  5. Mbosso – Assalaam Ft Mohammed Almanji
  6. Mbosso – Yataniua Ft. Diamond Platnumz

Among the top guests that graced the EP include Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu, Juma Jux, Barnaba Classic, poet Mrisho Mpoto, Diamond’s mother Mama Dangote, Yanga football club spokesperson Haji Manara among others.

The album is available for streaming across all music streaming platforms.

From Kenya, Bahati and his wife Diana Marua were the only celebrities invited for the launch although they could not fly for the event because Diana Marua is due for delivery anytime.

The EP has broken the long silence by the hodari hit-maker which was also a result of the the condition he has been dealing with for a long time.

Here are some the scene from the EP launch:

Mbosso has also received loads of congratulatory messages from his fans and fellow performing artists as well.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
