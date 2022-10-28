Mbosso recruits Diamond, Ya Levis and Ruby in much anticipated EP

The six-track EP was launched in a pomp-filled event in the Tanzanian capital of Dar-Es-Salaam with a tight list of attendees.

The former Yamoto Band member whose real name is Mbwana Yusuph Kilungi entertained guests with his songs from the EP such as ‘Huyu Hapa’, ‘Wayo’ and ‘Yataniua’.

The singer in the EP onboarded his boss Diamond Platnumz, Congolese sensation Ya Elvis and Tanzanian singer Ruby.

Khan EP full playlist:

Mbosso – Huyu Hapa Mbosso – Pole Ft Ruby Mbosso – Shetani Ft. Costa Titch X Alfa Kat Mbosso – Wayo Ft Ya Levis Mbosso – Assalaam Ft Mohammed Almanji Mbosso – Yataniua Ft. Diamond Platnumz

Among the top guests that graced the EP include Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu, Juma Jux, Barnaba Classic, poet Mrisho Mpoto, Diamond’s mother Mama Dangote, Yanga football club spokesperson Haji Manara among others.

The album is available for streaming across all music streaming platforms.

From Kenya, Bahati and his wife Diana Marua were the only celebrities invited for the launch although they could not fly for the event because Diana Marua is due for delivery anytime.

The EP has broken the long silence by the hodari hit-maker which was also a result of the the condition he has been dealing with for a long time.

Here are some the scene from the EP launch: