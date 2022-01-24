RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mbuzi Gang drops new Album 'Three Wise Goats' ft Lava Lava, Jose Chameleone & others

Dennis Milimo

Other stars featured on the album are; Swat, Katapila, Exray, Naiboi, Frasha and Wyre

Mbuzi Gang drops new Album ‘Three Wise Goats’ ft Lava Lava Jose Chameleone & others
Mbuzi Gang drops new Album ‘Three Wise Goats’ ft Lava Lava Jose Chameleone & others

Renowned Gengetone megastars the Mbuzi Gang have kicked off the new year in high gear after compiling a fresh album dubbed Three Wise Goats that features 12 songs.

The Mbuzi Gang’s new album features collaborations with leading artistes from Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and other countries, something that has made it even bigger than all the other projects they have outed before.

The singing trio that is made up of three multi-talented artistes (Joefes, Iphoolish and Fathermoh) dropped their new album on January 21st 2022.

Mbuzi Gang drops new Album ‘Three Wise Goats’ ft Lava Lava Jose Chameleone & others
Mbuzi Gang drops new Album ‘Three Wise Goats’ ft Lava Lava Jose Chameleone & others Mbuzi Gang drops new Album ‘Three Wise Goats’ ft Lava Lava Jose Chameleone & others Pulse Live Kenya

The 12-track album features songs like; ‘Blessings’ featuring Kashkeed, ‘Baikoko’, ‘Iskaba’ featuring Vanessa, ‘Shida’ featuring Jose Chameleone and ‘Tusere’ featuring Ethic.

The other tracks on the album are; ‘Zoza’ featuring Navio and Vic West, ‘Shifra’ featuring Swat and Exray, ‘Happy Birthday’ featuring Lava Lava and KRG, ‘Wawawa’ featuring Katapila and Silverstone Bars, and ‘Rudi’ a collabo with sensational singer Nina Roz.

The album, which was produced by Kashkeed and Vic West, also comes complete with two bonus tracks that include; ‘Unanibo’ featuring Madini Classic and ‘Shamra Shamra’ which features Gabu, Naiboi, John Black, Frasha and Wyre.

Mbuzi Gang drops new Album ‘Three Wise Goats’ ft Lava Lava Jose Chameleone & others
Mbuzi Gang drops new Album ‘Three Wise Goats’ ft Lava Lava Jose Chameleone & others Mbuzi Gang drops new Album ‘Three Wise Goats’ ft Lava Lava Jose Chameleone & others Pulse Live Kenya

Signed under Black Market Records, the Mbuzi Gang, which is composed of three artistes; Joefes 254, iPhoolish and Fathermoh, is a Kenyan singing group that became popular for their hit songs ‘Wagithomo’ and ‘Sherehe Sheria’.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

