Mbuzi Gang release video for their song 'Shida' featuring Jose Chameleon [Watch]

The song produced under Blackmarket records is part of the group's debut album, Three Wise Goats, which features 12 songs and which has featured other major artists such as Lava Lava, Madini Classic, Naiboi, Wyre and others.

In ‘Shida’, the Mbuzi Gang and Chameleone spark off thrilling dancehall vibes which had fans that have listened to the audio hooked to it.

Mbuzi Gang featuring Jose Chameleon Pulse Live Kenya

The song is also bound to buy the group a huge fanbase in Uganda where Jose Chameleon is a major musical star.

The song which premiered on YouTube on Monday, October 17, 2022, with an animated video is produced by Kashkeed and distributed by Black Market Records.

The other tracks on the Three Wise Goats album are; ‘Zoza’ featuring Navio and Vic West, ‘Shifra’ featuring Swat and Exray, ‘Happy Birthday’ featuring Lava Lava and KRG, ‘Wawawa’ featuring Katapila and Silverstone Bars, and ‘Rudi’ a collabo with sensational singer Nina Roz.

The album, which was produced by Kashkeed and Vic West, also comes complete with two bonus tracks that include; ‘Unanibo’ featuring Madini Classic and ‘Shamra Shamra’ which features Gabu, Naiboi, John Black, Frasha and Wyre.