You can now listen to & download your favourite DJ mix on Mdundo for just Sh5

The service, launched on December 18, aims to improve the monetization of music among artists and reshape user experiences.

Exclusive to Safaricom customers, the service can be accessed by registering via www.mdundo.com/djmixes, after which customers can discover new artists or enjoy unlimited music downloads and fresh DJ mixes daily.

Enriching lives through music: Mdundo.com's commitment

Martin Neilsen, CEO of Mdundo.com, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Safaricom, highlighting its commitment to enriching lives through music.

Neilsen sees this partnership as unlocking amazing benefits for music and DJ mix enthusiasts, creating a seamless and affordable way for users to enjoy their favorite tunes.

Fawzia Ali, Safaricom's Chief Consumer Business Officer, emphasised the company's commitment to providing freedom, choice, and control over the content consumers enjoy.

“Our goal is to provide Kenyans freedom, choice, and control over the content they consume, and we are delighted to embark on this journey with Mdundo.com. This is a collaboration that shows our commitment to enhancing the digital music landscape and empowering our customers to enjoy their favorite music with ease and convenience,” said Fawzia Ali

Mdundo's impressive growth over the years

Mdundo's commitment to providing quality content and a user-friendly experience has contributed to substantial growth over the years.

The company's user base witnessed a remarkable growth from 21.5 million in September 2022 to 29.2 million in September 2023, marking a significant 36 percent increase.

Its annual report reveals impressive figures, with annual revenues growing by 74% to DKK 12.6 million. Subscription revenues, a key component of this growth, surged by 239% to DKK 4.4 million, constituting 35% of Mdundo's total revenues.

Mdundo's market presence: A Pan-African impact

Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, and South Africa emerge as Mdundo's biggest markets, collectively accounting for 15 million of its monthly active users.