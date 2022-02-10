Meet Kenyan DJ causing ripples in the US [Photos]

No matter how they arrived in their adopted country, diasporans bring a distinct perspective to the discourse on Africa because they have experienced both worlds and can serve as a bridge in fostering greater understanding between the continent and their adopted country.

Today, I will be shining the spotlight on a Kenyan disc jockey (DJ) who has established a base in the United States of America - to be precise Dallas Texas, as an entrepreneurial entertainer.

Felix Calvince, alias DJ Calvince Pulse Live Kenya

Felix Calvince, alias DJ Calvince or ‘Dark Fella’ has been causing ripples in Dallas Texas as far as the entertainment industry is concerned.

The DJ, has been rubbing shoulders with reputable names in the US, as he pushes Kenyan music on a global stage.

Some of the stars he has worked with include Nigerian superstar Davido, Burna Boy, rapper Khaligraph Jones, Wizkid, Singer Arrow Bwoy, Jamaica’s Demarco, just but to mention a few.

In September 2019, he was part of the DJs who headlined Konshens concert in Kenya.

Felix Calvince, alias DJ Calvince Pulse Live Kenya

During our conversation, the DJ mentioned that he has also ventured into luxury car rental business, in a mission to expand his streams of income.

He also disclosed that he owns a booking agency that organize and book shows for Kenyan artistes with US Visas.

“I've previously worked very closely with the likes of Arrow Bwoy, Khaligraph Jones, Kristoff, Redsan, Nonini and Nadia Mukami. Hopefully we can try grow the numbers this year,” DJ Calvince said.

In October 2019, he joined Utembe World CEO Arrow Bwoy’s U.S tour when he performed in Dallas, Texas, and the two even managed to bump into renowned American rapper and actor Curtis James Jackson III alias 50 Cent.

Felix Calvince, alias DJ Calvince Pulse Live Kenya

“In 2002, 50 Cent became my favorite rapper upon releasing his compilation album “Guess who’s back?” after recovering from a fatal shooting. 50 was later discovered by Eminem and singed to Shady records and Dr. Dre’s aftermath entertainment selling more than 30 million albums worldwide throughout his career.

“My Journey has since been filled with all sorts of experiences. Tears of joy, laughter, sorrow, dull and high moments. I want to appreciate some of the folks who we have had a chance to share some of these moments. There is still a lot to be done especially using music as a weapon of encouragement and support towards the society,” DJ Calvince shared after meeting 50 cent.

Being one of the most sought-after DJs in Texas state, Calvince been able to stage performances for a wide range of local and international acts.

In October last year, the DJ earned two nominations at Xtreem Awards - Diaspora DJ of the year and Diaspora promoter of the year.

Felix Calvince, alias DJ Calvince Pulse Live Kenya

“Bless up fam. Woke up to some great news this morning. I feel extremely honored by @xtreemawardske for recognizing our effort this year and for the nomination under two different categories alongside equally worthy nominees. Diaspora DJ of the year and Diaspora promoter of the year. Please take time and let’s bring the awards home by commenting on their YouTube page Dark Fella under category the two categories,” an elated Dark Fella wrote.

The Disc Jockey was born in Tana River, but had the privilege of growing up in Kisumu and even attended Kisumu boys high school. He then proceeded to the University of Nairobi where he became one of the of the most influential student leaders.

He successfully attained a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Economics, in 2015 before moving to Dallas Texas.

Felix Calvince, alias DJ Calvince Pulse Live Kenya