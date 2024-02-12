Meet Ian Kibe: Kenyan young rapper redefining Hip-Hop in the U.S. music scene

With a passion for storytelling and an unwavering commitment to authenticity, Ian's ascent serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring musicians everywhere

Ian Kibe's passion for Hip-Hop

Ian's love affair with hip-hop began during his high school days when he was drawn to the genre's captivating storytelling and intricate wordplay.

Inspired by the likes of Tupac, Nas, and Capital Steez, Ian saw hip-hop as more than just music – it was a form of expression that resonated with his soul.

Although Ian initially dabbled in music as a listener and fan, it wasn't until November 2020 that he took the plunge into the world of music creation.

Armed with a passion for authenticity and a desire to empower others, Ian's music reflects his unique perspective and genuine personality.

How Ian Kibe has managed to stand out in a crowded industry

In an industry saturated with talent, Ian sets himself apart through his authenticity and unwavering commitment to staying true to himself.

His music is a reflection of his thoughts, feelings, and experiences, resonating with listeners on a deeply personal level.

"My music is different from others because it is authentic, my music is a sum of how I feel, think, and act. My music reflects who I am and I can say I’m a unique individual, more of a revolutionary than anything but my goal is to empower you and make you feel good about yourself and vibe," Ian Kibe says.

His collaborative project, 'No Title', with his friend and collaborator, Blurr showcases a distinct sound that resonates with listeners.

Overcoming challenges

Navigating the music industry, especially in the competitive landscape of the U.S., comes with its fair share of challenges.

While the music scenes in Kenya and the U.S. may differ in style and content, Ian brings a unique perspective to the table and sees the potential for collaboration and exchange between artists from both countries

He remains undeterred, constantly honing his craft and finding innovative ways to make his mark in the industry.

Ian Kibe's dream collaborations

Ian's aspirations extend beyond solo success – he dreams of collaborating with artists who inspire him, such as EarthGang and J.I.D. With his sights set on future projects and collaborations, Ian's journey is only just beginning.

More than just making music, Ian hopes to leave behind a positive legacy that empowers and uplifts others.

Through his music, he aims to inspire listeners to embrace their true power and overcome life's challenges with resilience and determination.

Ian Kibe's advice for aspiring musicians

To aspiring musicians, especially those from Kenya, Ian offers words of encouragement and wisdom.

He emphasised the importance of authenticity, perseverance, and self-belief, urging aspiring artists to stay true to themselves and never give up on their dreams.

Fans can check out Ian's latest collaboration, 'Demons,' featuring artists Blurr and Kozart, which dropped recently on all streaming platforms.