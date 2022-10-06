Meet Kenyan vocalist seeking a chance to perform on stage with Tems

Darya, who has one album under her name, is fast becoming a fan favourite online through her impeccable covers of pop songs as well as her own growing repertoire of original music.

"Her voice is everything! Jesus!" Kiss FM presenter Kamene Goro remarked on Thursday as she encouraged her online community to support Darya's bid.

Conveying that it is her dream to perform alongside the Nigerian artist, Darya has appealed to fans of her music to engage with her latest cover of Wizkid's 'Essence' where Tems was featured and earned a Grammy nomination from.

Who is Darya Kish?

Darya Kish is a presenter on NRG Radio's Choice FM and hosts a conversations channel dubbed 'Becoming Mums' with a friend.

She earned the radio slot after a 2018 talent search competition conducted by the radio station, NRG MVPs, where she emerged as a winner.

As a recording artist, she released her debut EP 'A Decade Ago' in July 2020. The album contains eight songs and is under the R&B/Soul genre.

Darya cites American singer Alicia Keys as one of the greatest influences on her style of music.

"I just want to be able to speak to people through my music, especially emotionally. I’d love to grow musically and take this international and have music tours.

"I’d love to meet and work with music legends in Kenya, Africa and across the globe just to change the world for the better through music. I’d also love to have my own music label," she stated in a past interview with PD.

