RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mejja and Trio Mio link up for 'Character Development' and it's a banger! [LISTEN]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Bonge la somo, sema character development!

Kenyan rappers Mejja and Trio Mio performing on stage during past concerts
Kenyan rappers Mejja and Trio Mio performing on stage during past concerts

The week seems to have kicked off with some deep reflections from Kenyan entertainers, if the latest releases are anything to go by.

Recommended articles

First off, there seems to be a running theme, "character development," which has inspired lyrics and gotten artistes singing them to dope tracks.

Released on Tuesday, just an hour apart from each other, are two songs, both titled "Character Development". The first to be released was a song intended as comedy by comedienne extraordinaire Mammito Eunice: "Nairobi- Character Development".

The second, and one that could easily be the next club hit, is "Character Development" from Gengetone's superstar Trio Mio where he has featured Genge's G.O.A.T, Mejja.

Trio Mio collabs with Mejja for Character Development and it's a banger!
Trio Mio collabs with Mejja for "Character Development" and it's a banger! Pulse Live Kenya

The Trio-Mejja collab has been produced by Byron and within it's first hour out, fans were already shouting: "Another banger🔥🔥...Mejja and Trio never disappoint". One fan went as far as to mention: "This boy will take Kenyan music international🔥🔥🔥".

In the chorus Trio sings: "Nairobi group of schools basi iko in-session, mamblainer vuta stool welcome to my lesson, hii syllabus ni ya character development, repeat it after me... Skiza, kama we ni msee wa ma-feelings hapa utaumizwa. Na ka mamako hajakufunza lazima utafundishwa. Kanairo lazma upewe character development, bonge la somo sema character development!"

Setting the tone for an anthem to all those who have indeed been put through character development by the uncompromising streets of Nairobi.

Mejja's lines in part go: "Ulikuwa na maringo ukapitia tustruggles sai umekua mhumble... Character development ni noma joh, inafanya kichwa ngumu anakua holy Joe..."

Gengetone superstar Trio Mio features Genge GOAT Mejja on Character Development and it's a banger
Gengetone superstar Trio Mio features Genge GOAT Mejja on "Character Development" and it's a banger Pulse Live Kenya

Having schooled their listeners on Nairobi character development studies, Trio and Mejja published the song with cover art which resembles a diploma.

It reads, "Diploma of Graduation awarded to ______ for the successful completion of the program that is Character Development," and comes complete with the two rappers' signatures.

The song is shaping up to be a great collab, just like their first project together, Cheza Kama Wewe which has 9.9 million views on YouTube as at the time of reporting.

Listen to the banger here:-

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mejja and Trio Mio link up for 'Character Development' and it's a banger! [LISTEN]

Mejja and Trio Mio link up for 'Character Development' and it's a banger! [LISTEN]

Do not have fun getting close to my wife - Grand P warns Roga Roga

Do not have fun getting close to my wife - Grand P warns Roga Roga

Nadia Mukami speaks on claims of being chased on stage at Mbosso's concert

Nadia Mukami speaks on claims of being chased on stage at Mbosso's concert

Zari Hassan over the moon as she scoops 2 awards in one Night [Photos]

Zari Hassan over the moon as she scoops 2 awards in one Night [Photos]

Betty Kyallo’s classy response after a fan tried to attack her (Screenshot)

Betty Kyallo’s classy response after a fan tried to attack her (Screenshot)

Daddy Owen laughs off claims of shooting his shot at Brenda Wairimu

Daddy Owen laughs off claims of shooting his shot at Brenda Wairimu

Lindah Oguttu announces 6-month break from Standard Media

Lindah Oguttu announces 6-month break from Standard Media

Ugandan viral film 'The Girl in the Yellow Jumper' is coming to Netflix

Ugandan viral film 'The Girl in the Yellow Jumper' is coming to Netflix

King Kaka left stunned with amazing Emirates stadium

King Kaka left stunned with amazing Emirates stadium

Trending

Otile Brown, Nadia Mukami & more! Find out your 2021 in music on Boomplay now

What have you listened to all year? Find out your 2021 in music on Boomplay now

Mejja and Trio Mio link up for 'Character Development' and it's a banger! [LISTEN]

Kenyan rappers Mejja and Trio Mio performing on stage during past concerts