Mejja and Trio Mio link up for 'Character Development' and it's a banger! [LISTEN]

First off, there seems to be a running theme, "character development," which has inspired lyrics and gotten artistes singing them to dope tracks.

Released on Tuesday, just an hour apart from each other, are two songs, both titled "Character Development". The first to be released was a song intended as comedy by comedienne extraordinaire Mammito Eunice: "Nairobi- Character Development".

The second, and one that could easily be the next club hit, is "Character Development" from Gengetone's superstar Trio Mio where he has featured Genge's G.O.A.T, Mejja.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Trio-Mejja collab has been produced by Byron and within it's first hour out, fans were already shouting: "Another banger🔥🔥...Mejja and Trio never disappoint". One fan went as far as to mention: "This boy will take Kenyan music international🔥🔥🔥".

In the chorus Trio sings: "Nairobi group of schools basi iko in-session, mamblainer vuta stool welcome to my lesson, hii syllabus ni ya character development, repeat it after me... Skiza, kama we ni msee wa ma-feelings hapa utaumizwa. Na ka mamako hajakufunza lazima utafundishwa. Kanairo lazma upewe character development, bonge la somo sema character development!"

Setting the tone for an anthem to all those who have indeed been put through character development by the uncompromising streets of Nairobi.

Mejja's lines in part go: "Ulikuwa na maringo ukapitia tustruggles sai umekua mhumble... Character development ni noma joh, inafanya kichwa ngumu anakua holy Joe..."

Pulse Live Kenya

Having schooled their listeners on Nairobi character development studies, Trio and Mejja published the song with cover art which resembles a diploma.

It reads, "Diploma of Graduation awarded to ______ for the successful completion of the program that is Character Development," and comes complete with the two rappers' signatures.

The song is shaping up to be a great collab, just like their first project together, Cheza Kama Wewe which has 9.9 million views on YouTube as at the time of reporting.