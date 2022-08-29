Peter Miracle Baby and girlfriend receive prestigious YouTube award [Photos]

The couple revealed the news through their social media platforms as they unboxed the prestigious YouTube silver button.

Miracle Baby resorted to doing Mugithi music with his girlfriend after the controversy filled split from Sailors gang.

The couple have since released a number of tracks including Wendo wa Mathare and Andu A Wuiru both which have more than one million views on YouTube.

Peter Miracle Baby and girlfriend Carol Katrue hit 100K YouTube subscribers Pulse Live Kenya

Fans and friends took to the comment section to laud the couple for the mile stone;

terencecreative Congratulations and keep together mtaenda mbali saana,kunakunga na blessing specific when you work with your wife 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

rachel.annie.33 Congratulations beautiful people,iyo ndo uzuri WA kuoa Bibi WA kukupeleka places mnafocus na life na Bado God is going to take you far, advice other men waachane na wanawake wa drama😍

ericbreazy Waambie wa unlock 200k sasa

its_boboh_Congratulations ,kuwapenda nayo tunawalove

youngmutha You guys deserve it kabisa. Big up. 💯

stamminahgusto Congratulations your songs are awesome 👌 you deserve this.

barbie.164 🔥🔥🔥 congrats guys,,keep shining & always hold on to each other,,ur very compatible manzee❤️❤️❤️

