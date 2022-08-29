Peter Miracle Baby and girlfriend receive prestigious YouTube award [Photos]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Peter Miracle Baby and girlfriend receive YouTube award after hitting 100K subscribers

Amos Robi

The couple have since released a number of tracks including Wendo wa Mathare and Andu A Wuiru both of which have more than one million views on YouTube




Former Sailors Gang crew member Peter Miracle Baby and his girlfriend Carol Katrue are elated after their YouTube channel hit 100K subscribers.

The couple revealed the news through their social media platforms as they unboxed the prestigious YouTube silver button.

Miracle Baby resorted to doing Mugithi music with his girlfriend after the controversy filled split from Sailors gang.

The couple have since released a number of tracks including Wendo wa Mathare and Andu A Wuiru both which have more than one million views on YouTube.




Fans and friends took to the comment section to laud the couple for the mile stone;

terencecreative Congratulations and keep together mtaenda mbali saana,kunakunga na blessing specific when you work with your wife 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

rachel.annie.33 Congratulations beautiful people,iyo ndo uzuri WA kuoa Bibi WA kukupeleka places mnafocus na life na Bado God is going to take you far, advice other men waachane na wanawake wa drama😍

magix_enga Congratulations 🍾

ericbreazy Waambie wa unlock 200k sasa

its_boboh_Congratulations ,kuwapenda nayo tunawalove

youngmutha You guys deserve it kabisa. Big up. 💯

stamminahgusto Congratulations your songs are awesome 👌 you deserve this.

barbie.164 🔥🔥🔥 congrats guys,,keep shining & always hold on to each other,,ur very compatible manzee❤️❤️❤️




Radio presenter and former Sailors Gang manager Mwalimu Rachel has responded to allegations by Sailors Gang member Qoqos Juma that she refused to relinquish the group's YouTube channel when they parted ways.

In an explanation on her YouTube channel, Mwalimu Rachel distanced herself from the tribulations the members were facing noting that the group was blinded by short-term deals.




According to Mwalimu Rachel, the label that wanted to take over the group spoke to one of the members without even informing her and later demanded that she hands over all the works and rights of Gengetone group.

“The record label went behind our backs to one of the members, Peter, they lied to him with wild dreams, stipends, allowances which unfortunately Peter fell for and signed the deal,” she stated.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
