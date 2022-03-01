In anticipation of his concert at London's O2 arena, Davido released a promo video with legendary American actor Morgan Freeman as the voice-over.
Morgan Freeman announces Davido's upcoming show at London's 02 arena
Morgan Freeman is Davido's voice-over artiste.
Freeman says in his booming voice, “We rise by lifting others, this is part of his legacy. Everything he does is for this purpose. This music is a way of not just inspiring people but lifting them.”
This is very huge as Freeman has been the voice-over for corporations like Netflix and comedian Dave Chappelle.
He is also famous for playing God in the movie 'Evan Almighty' and his role in the critically acclaimed movie , 'Shawshank Redemption'.
Davido is expected to pack the London O2 arena for his concert on the Saturday, March 5th 2022 and his fans were invited to stream his music live on UDUX.
