ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Eazi believes Afrobeats is key to developing Africa's creative economy

Inemesit Udodiong

The artist recently shared his thoughts, along with Mo Abudu and more at the 2023 Milken Global Conference.

Mr Eazi shares his thoughts on the future of Afrobeats

Vanguard reports that the popular musician and entrepreneur recently preached the gospel of African music at the 2023 Milken Global Conference in Los Angeles.

Speaking alongside Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Group; Prince Jacon Osinachi, AfrofutureDAO co-founder; and Laolu Senbanjo, a visual artist, he stressed the fact that Afrobeats is the next frontier for developing and stimulating the regional creative economy.

In addition to improving the economy, Mr Eazi added that music from the continent helps to export African commodities overseas and shape global culture.

By doing this, the artist argues that Afrobeats preserves our heritage while generating opportunities for cultural exchange.

Moderated by Aubrey Hruby, a co-founder of Tofino Capital, the theme for the conversation was “Africa: Next Frontier for the Creative Economy.”

Closing his part of the panel discussion, Mr Eazi spoke on the challenges in the African music industry, which include equity participation in terms of investment and infrastructure.

Noting that intellectual property is one way to create an orange economy for the African music industry, he encouraged upcoming African artists to see themselves as start ups and invest more in their intellectual property.

The artist's comments come after he recently created a new pan-African music group, Choplife Soundsystem to put a modern, African twist on soundsystem culture.

Mr Eazi was inspired to take the vibe and spirit of his successful Ghana holiday party Detty Rave on the road with the Choplife Soundsystem .

So far, he has had events in Cotonou, Benin; Stockholm, Sweden; Kigali, Rwanda and put out the first official 'Choplife Soundsystem' single titled Wena.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng
