The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Angelique Kidjo becomes 3rd African to win the Polar Music Prize

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-award-winning Beninese music legend Angelique Kidjo has become only the third African to win the prestigious Polar Music prize.

Angelique Kidjo
Angelique Kidjo

Recommended articles

Since its inception, The Polar Music Prize has been awarded to several notable musicians including BB King, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, and many more.

Benin Republic's music legend Angelina KIdjo has become the latest recipient of the Polar Music Prize. She was announced as the 2023 winner alongside Chris Blackwell from the United Kingdom and Arvo Pärt from Estonia

Speaking on the prize, Angelique Kidjo said:

ADVERTISEMENT

“To be awarded the Polar Music Prize is humbling. I have no words to say how important this is for me. It comes with a sense of responsibility that is bestowed upon me as an artist to continue to do great work. I will do my best to be a proud recipient of the Prize through my work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, on behalf of the children, and as an ambassador of music, to help create a world in which we can all live in peace.”

Kidjo joins South Africa's Mariam Makeba who won in 2002 and Senegalese Youssou N'dour who won in 2013 as the only African to have won the Polar Music Prize.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Governor Waiguru & CS Nakhumicha host 'Magic Mike's' actress in Nairobi

Governor Waiguru & CS Nakhumicha host 'Magic Mike's' actress in Nairobi

Oliver Mathenge's Biography - Education, career, family & social life

Oliver Mathenge's Biography - Education, career, family & social life

'The Trend' panelist lands radio job

'The Trend' panelist lands radio job

Nature's coincidence: Moipei sisters elated after meeting another set of triplets

Nature's coincidence: Moipei sisters elated after meeting another set of triplets

Salem main actors Melvin Alusa & Illya Frank quit show

Salem main actors Melvin Alusa & Illya Frank quit show

Man Kush addresses why he treats church like his company & 'fires' congregants

Man Kush addresses why he treats church like his company & 'fires' congregants

Angelique Kidjo becomes 3rd African to win the Polar Music Prize

Angelique Kidjo becomes 3rd African to win the Polar Music Prize

James Smart's biography: Education, career, networth, wife Remmy Majala & son Riley

James Smart's biography: Education, career, networth, wife Remmy Majala & son Riley

Homeboyz Radio presenter lands new role in Supersport TV [Details]

Homeboyz Radio presenter lands new role in Supersport TV [Details]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PulseHot&Fresh

Ndovu Kuu's 'Tetanus' & 6 other hot songs released this week

Boutross

Boutross: How Angela hit song was made by mistake

Zari and Diamond

Video: When Zari directed video of Diamond Platinumz’s most popular song