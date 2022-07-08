RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Music producer Magix Enga shaves off signature dreadlocks

Authors:

Amos Robi

Enga joins Thee Pluto and Sean Andrews who have also shaved their dreadlocks in 2022

Magix Enga shaves off signature dread locs
Magix Enga shaves off signature dread locs

Kenyan music producer Magix Enga has shaved his signature dreadlocks.

Recommended articles

The producer behind many Kenyan hit songs has been synonymous with the hair but has decided to change his look.

Enga showed off the cut dreadlocks as well as his bald new look to his fans on Thursday and has not disclosed what inspired the move.

“Kichwa safi kama balloon,” he stated in a caption of a photo on his social media.

READ: Magix Enga admits his Illuminati story was fake, Presenter Ali reacts

bienaimesol 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

kmutuma Welcome to the sweet life

i_am_d.e.n.n.i.s Bald man association😂

prodtalakidbeatz Unaka the rock

Magix Enga joins other celebrities who shaved their signature looks for different reasons. YouTuber and digital influencer Sean Andrew Kibaki has opted to switch up his look by cutting off his dreadlocks and a section of his fans can’t keep calm.

Magix Enga shaves signature dreadlocks
Magix Enga shaves signature dreadlocks Magix Enga shaves signature dreadlocks Pulse Live Kenya

For the longest time since coming into the limelight, Sean has maintained his deadlocks as his signature look but that has officially changed.

A short video shared on his Instagram handle, captured the transition from his shoulder-length 'locs' to his now crew cut.

YouTuber Robert Ndegwa aka Thee Pluto followed suit. Well, for Thee Pluto he was promised Sh1 million for the big shave!

READ:Thee Pluto denies claims of Wangui Ng'ang'a being his sponsor

Sean Kibaki unveils new look after cutting off his dreadlocks [Video]
Sean Kibaki unveils new look after cutting off his dreadlocks [Video] This world has attacked me, tried to tarnish my name down – Betty Kyallo on how she deals with Negativity Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that multiple factors influenced his decision to shave but the financial reward was the deciding factor.

Answering a question from a follower online, Thee Pluto said: "Several factors pushed me to cut my locks. They include: rebranding and craving a change but ultimately and most importantly it was a Sh1 million dare from a friend."

I was dared to shave my dreads for Sh1 million, Thee Pluto says
I was dared to shave my dreads for Sh1 million, Thee Pluto says Pulse Live Kenya

Thee Pluto had his dreadlocks since 2016. He complained in a video about never being able to retouch them as it feels painful when he does. So he only preferred frequent washes to maintain them.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Music producer Magix Enga shaves off signature dreadlocks

Music producer Magix Enga shaves off signature dreadlocks

Abel Mutua shares tips on how he parents his daughter

Abel Mutua shares tips on how he parents his daughter

Singer Loui recruits KiDi & Maud Elka for 'Hennessy remix' & it's a banger [Video]

Singer Loui recruits KiDi & Maud Elka for 'Hennessy remix' & it's a banger [Video]

Motif Di Don featured in DJ Khaled's album promo video alongside Kevin Hart

Motif Di Don featured in DJ Khaled's album promo video alongside Kevin Hart

I had to teach him a lesson - Kenzo says about booze-throwing 'fan'

I had to teach him a lesson - Kenzo says about booze-throwing 'fan'

Diana Marua and Yvette Obura excite fans with beautiful family photo

Diana Marua and Yvette Obura excite fans with beautiful family photo

Fans react as Sony debuts official ‘The Woman King’ trailer

Fans react as Sony debuts official ‘The Woman King’ trailer

Swicth TV's ChatSpot makes comeback with Joyce Maina, Nana Owiti & Mary Mwikali

Swicth TV's ChatSpot makes comeback with Joyce Maina, Nana Owiti & Mary Mwikali

Singer Simi named Spotify's Equal ambassador of the month

Singer Simi named Spotify's Equal ambassador of the month

Trending

Burna Boy drops track list for upcoming album

Love, Damini Track list

Davido to appear on Chris Brown's 'Breezy' deluxe

Chris Brown, Davido

'I got love for Burna Boy and Davido' Wizkid says on stage

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy

Martha Karua releases music video featuring TikTok star Joe Nyokabi [Watch]

Martha Karua releases music video featuring TikTok star Joe Nyokabi