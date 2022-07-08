Music producer Magix Enga shaves off signature dreadlocks
Enga joins Thee Pluto and Sean Andrews who have also shaved their dreadlocks in 2022
The producer behind many Kenyan hit songs has been synonymous with the hair but has decided to change his look.
Enga showed off the cut dreadlocks as well as his bald new look to his fans on Thursday and has not disclosed what inspired the move.
“Kichwa safi kama balloon,” he stated in a caption of a photo on his social media.
Reactions after Magix Enga shaved his dreadlocks
bienaimesol 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
kmutuma Welcome to the sweet life
i_am_d.e.n.n.i.s Bald man association😂
prodtalakidbeatz Unaka the rock
Magix Enga joins other celebrities who shaved their signature looks for different reasons. YouTuber and digital influencer Sean Andrew Kibaki has opted to switch up his look by cutting off his dreadlocks and a section of his fans can’t keep calm.
For the longest time since coming into the limelight, Sean has maintained his deadlocks as his signature look but that has officially changed.
A short video shared on his Instagram handle, captured the transition from his shoulder-length 'locs' to his now crew cut.
YouTuber Robert Ndegwa aka Thee Pluto followed suit. Well, for Thee Pluto he was promised Sh1 million for the big shave!
He explained that multiple factors influenced his decision to shave but the financial reward was the deciding factor.
Answering a question from a follower online, Thee Pluto said: "Several factors pushed me to cut my locks. They include: rebranding and craving a change but ultimately and most importantly it was a Sh1 million dare from a friend."
Thee Pluto had his dreadlocks since 2016. He complained in a video about never being able to retouch them as it feels painful when he does. So he only preferred frequent washes to maintain them.
