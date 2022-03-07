Musician Bahati drops new tune 'Fire' featuring Raila Odinga [Video]

On Monday, Bahati detailed that his song with Odinga happens to be his biggest collaboration as far his music career is concerned.

In the song, the singer has showered the ODM Party leader with lots of praises- outlining the things he has done and promised if elected president on August 9, 2022.

“I told you this is historic!!! I took hon. Raila Amolo Odinga to the studio for the first time and we made the collabo of the year!!!

“Collabo of the year is out now 🔥 #railaodinga featuring @bahatikenya fire official video is out on youtube,” Bahati announced.

A good number of politicians affiliated to the Azimio La Umoja coalition have made a special appearance in the video; MP Babu Owino, Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Junet Mohamed, Governor Alfred Mutua, MP Kanini Kega, MP Maina Kamana and Maji Maji among others.

The new track is seen as a strategy aimed at wooing the youth voters towards Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid. The song was produced by Teddy B while the video was directed by J. Edgar.

Bahati’s song come weeks after the former Prime Minister released another campaign song called Leo Ni Leo Remix featuring Emmanuel Musindi. The song officially premiered on YouTube on February 15, 2022.

In the 3 minutes’ video, the ODM Party leader performs alongside musician Emmanuel Musindi and his dancers.

The Azimio flag bear is dressed in a red and green jacket and blue jeans while the dancers are donned in traditional attire.