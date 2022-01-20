Nadia Mukami set to introduce first artiste under own record label

According to the Maombi hit-maker, her first signee will be unveiled on February 1, 2022, complete with a new single.

“Introducing our new artist 1st February 2022. In the first release, I feature the artist. New Music video loading,” reads Nadia Mukami’s announcement.

Legeza Remix

On the hand, Nadia has challenged talented singers and rappers who are looking for an opportunity to showcase their talent to jump on Legeza (Remix) that will be released soon.

“Are you a talented female singer/rapper looking for an opportunity to show the world you still got it? Well, Sevens Creative Hub through Nadia Mukami is calling upon talented female singers/rappers for the remix of her single, Legeza.

“All you have to do is send a demo of you rapping or singing on the YouTube uploaded beat to info@sevenscreativehub.com or tag Nadia Mukami and Sevens Creative Hub on all social media platforms then you must use the hashtag #JengaSanaaNaSevens. All the best to the participants,” shared Nadia Mukami.

Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

Nadia Mukami

Ms Mukami is currently a force to reckon with in the music industry and not just here in Kenya but the whole of Africa. She has been breaking and setting new records as far as her music career is concerned.

In 2021, Nadia earned her first MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) nomination, where she had been pitted against heavy weights in the industry in the Best Fan-Base Award Category among them WCB’s Diamond Platnumz, Wizkid, Casper Nyovest, Naira Mailey, Shatta Wale, A Reege and Fally Ipupa.

In March 2020, she was selected for the BET round one nomination alongside Sauti Sol but unfortunately they didn’t not make it to the next round.

In 2019, Nadia Mukami’s song Radio Love scooped two awards at Pulse Music Video Awards (PMVA): Video of the Year (women's category) and Video Director of the Year which went to Ricky Bekko.

Nadia says if she was not a musician she could have been a journalist or a poet.