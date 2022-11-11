Nairobi based songwriter Liboi releases debut EP

The singer traverses through different themes in the six-track EP and has one collaboration where she features Wakio Mzenge.

Liboi is a fierce advocate of culture, social change and mental wellness. The EP Liboi says is part of her healing process as she happens to have come from a rough period.

“Fans should anticipate being immersed in an African cultural experience with some authenticity, soulfulness, vulnerability, and self-reflection. It’s a body of work that I made for my healing as I’ve just come from a time of chaos as a creative trying to find her voice, and with so much happening in the world today, we need to take a step back and do the inner work because how we are within reflects how we are without,” Liboi says.

Liboi releases debut EP Pulse Live Kenya

Among the tracks featured in the EP is ‘Ukweli’ where Liboi focuses on obstacles that hinder her( humans) from seeing the truth.

She challenges religion, culture, norms, beliefs, values and more truth barriers in a bid to wake us up from our mental prisons.

“A rich song filled with thematic semblance, rhythmic excellence, vocal dexterity, instrumental richness, and a conviction that calls us out brazenly, Liboi advocates for being one with self in the music, and adopting truth in all instances in life regardless of the countless veils shielding us from it,” she says.

