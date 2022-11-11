RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nairobi based songwriter Liboi releases debut EP

Amos Robi

Liboi has performed at many events including Action for transparency, Unplug Fest, Revitalization Festival and Usawa Festival

Nairobi-based singer and songwriter Liboi has finally dropped her debut extended play (EP) dubbed State of Being.

The singer traverses through different themes in the six-track EP and has one collaboration where she features Wakio Mzenge.

Liboi is a fierce advocate of culture, social change and mental wellness. The EP Liboi says is part of her healing process as she happens to have come from a rough period.

“Fans should anticipate being immersed in an African cultural experience with some authenticity, soulfulness, vulnerability, and self-reflection. It’s a body of work that I made for my healing as I’ve just come from a time of chaos as a creative trying to find her voice, and with so much happening in the world today, we need to take a step back and do the inner work because how we are within reflects how we are without,” Liboi says.

Among the tracks featured in the EP is Ukweli where Liboi focuses on obstacles that hinder her( humans) from seeing the truth.

She challenges religion, culture, norms, beliefs, values and more truth barriers in a bid to wake us up from our mental prisons.

“A rich song filled with thematic semblance, rhythmic excellence, vocal dexterity, instrumental richness, and a conviction that calls us out brazenly, Liboi advocates for being one with self in the music, and adopting truth in all instances in life regardless of the countless veils shielding us from it,” she says.

The EP is available across all music streaming platforms.

