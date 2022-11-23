Nana Owiti describes mixed emotions after featuring in hubby King Kaka's video

Celebrating her hubby's upcoming album, Nana confirmed that King Kaka asked her to feature on the music video and she enthusiastically accepted without having heard the song.

"As a first-hand beneficiary of our Lord’s Mercy and unmerited Grace, King Kaka is doing a full album celebrating what God has done for him privately and in public. When he asked me to make a cameo in his lead single, the only thing that I asked is what the synopsis looked like. I hadn’t heard the song before," she revealed.

While giving an account of how filming of the new music video went, Nana said she had initially hoped to hear the song for the first time at its release along with fans but the plans changed.

"I wanted to hear all these songs when they were out. I wanted to wait in anticipation just like everyone else. Then I walked into the set and the first thing I saw was the bed and him almost exactly clad as he was at the hospital, needless to say, I couldn’t stop crying for a couple of minutes," she narrated.

Describing her first reaction when she finally saw the studio set, Nana narrated that she was overwhelmed with memories of her husband's long hospitalisation in 2021.

Nana recounted how their children were affected during visitations with their father in the hospital saying that their daughter took it really hard.

"I was relieving those moments again and again. Those that have had their loved ones in the hospital on the brink of death will relate to what I’m saying. Then watching our kids right there and how Geezy finally found out that her dad was in the hospital and questioned. How she had to go through guidance and counseling because of the detrimental effects that had on her," Nana reminisced.

"To everyone that prayed for us, thank you immensely. To anyone fighting right now. Whatever kind of battle, just know that God has heard your prayers. Keep knocking on that door relentlessly for it shall open in His timing. King, thank you for healing many souls with this. Thank you for fighting. I love you," she added.

King Kaka, the CEO of Kaka Empire was in a hospital bed for more than 3 months in September 2021, after what he said was a misdiagnosis that saw him lose 33kgs in the process of treatment.