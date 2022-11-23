Nana Owiti describes mixed emotions after featuring in hubby King Kaka's video

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Masia Wambua

The mother of three could not keep tears from flowing during the filming of the song.

Celebrity couple Nana Owiti and King Kaka on 'Ahsante' music video
Nana Owiti, the wife of Kaka Empire rapper King Kaka, has explained her experience as she took a part in the music video of Kaka's new project, 'Ahsante'.

Celebrating her hubby's upcoming album, Nana confirmed that King Kaka asked her to feature on the music video and she enthusiastically accepted without having heard the song.

"As a first-hand beneficiary of our Lord’s Mercy and unmerited Grace, King Kaka is doing a full album celebrating what God has done for him privately and in public. When he asked me to make a cameo in his lead single, the only thing that I asked is what the synopsis looked like. I hadn’t heard the song before," she revealed.

While giving an account of how filming of the new music video went, Nana said she had initially hoped to hear the song for the first time at its release along with fans but the plans changed.

"I wanted to hear all these songs when they were out. I wanted to wait in anticipation just like everyone else. Then I walked into the set and the first thing I saw was the bed and him almost exactly clad as he was at the hospital, needless to say, I couldn’t stop crying for a couple of minutes," she narrated.

King Kaka and his wife Nana Owiti during the filming of his new song 'Ahsante'
Describing her first reaction when she finally saw the studio set, Nana narrated that she was overwhelmed with memories of her husband's long hospitalisation in 2021.

Nana recounted how their children were affected during visitations with their father in the hospital saying that their daughter took it really hard.

READ: King Kaka teams up with the Kidum to deliver a gratitude message in a new song

"I was relieving those moments again and again. Those that have had their loved ones in the hospital on the brink of death will relate to what I’m saying. Then watching our kids right there and how Geezy finally found out that her dad was in the hospital and questioned. How she had to go through guidance and counseling because of the detrimental effects that had on her," Nana reminisced.

King Kaka and his wife Nana Owiti
ALSO READ: Nana Owiti shares the secret to her successful marriage

"To everyone that prayed for us, thank you immensely. To anyone fighting right now. Whatever kind of battle, just know that God has heard your prayers. Keep knocking on that door relentlessly for it shall open in His timing. King, thank you for healing many souls with this. Thank you for fighting. I love you," she added.

King Kaka, the CEO of Kaka Empire was in a hospital bed for more than 3 months in September 2021, after what he said was a misdiagnosis that saw him lose 33kgs in the process of treatment.

He is planning to release a new album on December 24 in gratitude to God for healing him when he felt he was losing it all.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Nana Owiti describes mixed emotions after featuring in hubby King Kaka's video

