Wakadinali tease 'Ndani ya Cockpit 3'

Once considered stars of the underground hip-hop scene in Nairobi, Wakadinali have come a long way. With their unique sound, strong lyrics, and dedication to their craft, they’re one of the most exciting talents emerging from Kenya.

The trio from Eastlands' Umoja Estate has taken the underground hip hop scene by storm. With hits such as Morio Anzenza and XXXL, Wakadinali is the definition of raw hip hop and has even landed collabos with household names such as Khaligraph Jones and rap legend Abbas Kubaff.

2021 was a huge year for them, with a drop of their highly anticipated third studio album, Victims of Madness in November. Unlike their previous projects, Victims of Madness was Wakadinali’s first full drill album.

Pulse Live Kenya

The group has characterized their new style as NaiDrill or RongDrill, a uniquely street, Kenyan take on the trap-influenced genre which emerged from Chicago in the early 2010s.

Recently, Khaligraph Jones officially crowned Scar Mkadinali as the best lyricist in Kenya, as far as the hip-hop scene is concerned.

Speaking to a Pulse Editor during a private listening session of his new album, Jones said that Scar deserves the props because he is doing justice to the hip-hop game.