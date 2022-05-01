Wyre, Nazizi tease upcoming song in highly anticipated Necessary Noize comeback [Video]

The duo who are behind major tracks such as Kenyan Boy, Kenyan Girl and Bless My Room then ventured into solo careers for over 15 years.

Necessary Noize is, however, making a musical comeback with a release loading. The two have shared teasers of an upcoming single which is part of an extended play (EP) expected to be released on May 5 consisting of eight songs.

Nazizi mentioned that this has been a work in progress noting that the comeback took long because of personal engagements by the two which had them constantly postponing the project.

Wyre and Nazizi Pulse Live Kenya

“Wyre and I have always been in discussion about doing something together as Necessary Noize but because of individual commitments we just kept on postponing it until now. The universe just aligned for us. We never particularly intended for it to be this year, but if you ask me, this is the perfect time,” Nazizi said.

According to Nazizi, the EP is inspired by their musical journey and the personal growth they have each undergone. Nazizi, who is also a radio presenter, said the break the music duo took was vital as she was young and needed to transition to another phase of life.

“The break was necessary, especially for me. My entire life had been focused on music since I was 15 years old. Then after I became a mother, it was time to focus on me, my vision, legacy beyond Necessary Noize,” Nazizi said.

During the break the two have been heavily involved with solo projects with Wyre keeping the tempo in music having done collaborations locally and internationally while Nazizi engaged in family before joining radio.