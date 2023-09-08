Tekno releases highly anticipated 2nd studio album 'The More the Better'

Tekno’s sophomore studio album includes the already-released 'Peace of Mind' and the newly-released singles 'Pocket' and 'Peppermint'.

Throughout his career, Tekno has named some of his hit records after women, from the likes of 'Diana' to 'Samantha.'

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In this radiant tradition, he names a track after yet another captivating persona, 'Regina,' featuring another Nigerian artist Ckay.

Within 'The More the Better,' Tekno's album showcases an enchanting and fiery sound of his timeless Afrobeats, characterized by its infectious grooves, entrancing rhythms, and unforgettable melodies.

Each track stands as a meticulously crafted work of art, each lyric a testament to his profound dedication and passion for his craft.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The album emanates positivity and upliftment, incorporating lyrics into his songs that resonate on multiple levels touching the heart. Tekno's album isn't just a collection of songs; it makes you feel like summer will never end.

Here is the 'The More the Better' official tracklist.

Twice Shy The More the Better Flashing Lights Peppermint King of Pop Peace of Mind Lokation Pocket Permit Borrow Regina featuring CKay Play Can’t Chase

Tekno's music journey

ADVERTISEMENT

Born Augustine Miles Kelechi, Tekno began releasing music in 2012, and his career has been on a steady rise since.

Pulse Live Kenya

Shortly after releasing hits 'Duro' and 'Pana', he began receiving praise from international stars such as Drake, Billie Eilish, and more.

His melodic sound and unique production style has made artists such as Beyoncé and Swae Lee tap him for features and production.

A few of his accolades include four Nigeria Entertainment Awards nominations, two Headie Awards (Best Pop Single and Song of the Year), an MTV Africa Music Award nomination, a BET Award Nomination, and a RIAA certified Gold song through writing and production credits on 'If' by Davido.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya