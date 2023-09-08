The sports category has moved to a new website.


Tekno releases highly anticipated 2nd studio album 'The More the Better'

Lynet Okumu

Nigerian singer Tekno releases his 2nd studio album with 13 tracks

Nigerian recording artist and producer Tekno releases his highly anticipated sophomore studio album masterpiece 'The More the Better.'

Tekno’s sophomore studio album includes the already-released 'Peace of Mind' and the newly-released singles 'Pocket' and 'Peppermint'.

Throughout his career, Tekno has named some of his hit records after women, from the likes of 'Diana' to 'Samantha.'

READ: Tekno embarks on 30 days non-smoking challenge

In this radiant tradition, he names a track after yet another captivating persona, 'Regina,' featuring another Nigerian artist Ckay.

Within 'The More the Better,' Tekno's album showcases an enchanting and fiery sound of his timeless Afrobeats, characterized by its infectious grooves, entrancing rhythms, and unforgettable melodies.

Each track stands as a meticulously crafted work of art, each lyric a testament to his profound dedication and passion for his craft.

The album emanates positivity and upliftment, incorporating lyrics into his songs that resonate on multiple levels touching the heart. Tekno's album isn't just a collection of songs; it makes you feel like summer will never end.

Here is the 'The More the Better' official tracklist.

  1. Twice Shy
  2. The More the Better
  3. Flashing Lights
  4. Peppermint
  5. King of Pop
  6. Peace of Mind
  7. Lokation
  8. Pocket
  9. Permit
  10. Borrow
  11. Regina featuring CKay
  12. Play
  13. Can’t Chase
Born Augustine Miles Kelechi, Tekno began releasing music in 2012, and his career has been on a steady rise since.

Shortly after releasing hits 'Duro' and 'Pana', he began receiving praise from international stars such as Drake, Billie Eilish, and more.

His melodic sound and unique production style has made artists such as Beyoncé and Swae Lee tap him for features and production.

A few of his accolades include four Nigeria Entertainment Awards nominations, two Headie Awards (Best Pop Single and Song of the Year), an MTV Africa Music Award nomination, a BET Award Nomination, and a RIAA certified Gold song through writing and production credits on 'If' by Davido.

In March 2021 Tekno’s 'Waka Waka' was featured in the original soundtrack for Coming 2 America. He’s also one of the most streamed Nigerian Artists of all-time with over 2 billion streams across all DSPs.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
